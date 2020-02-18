“ #BREAKING : #Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle arrested this morning for allegedly using campaign funds to pay personal expenses, and other federal charges,” Lelling’s office tweeted. “Details to follow at 10:30 am press conference w/ USA #Lelling, @FBIBoston and @IRSnews .”

The office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling confirmed the news via Twitter.

State Representative David Nangle, a Lowell Democrat who sits on the House Committee on Ethics, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges alleging that he raided his campaign account to pay for personal expenses and sustain his casino gambling habit, authorities said.

Neither Nangle nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning. An indictment filed in the case charges him with 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, nine counts of making false statements to a bank, and five counts of filing false tax returns.

Nangle has served in the House since 1999 and sits on the House Committee on Ethics, the House Committee on Rules, and the Joint Committee on Rules, according to his biography on the state Legislature’s website.

An indictment filed in the case said that Nangle, despite earning a base annual salary of at least $60,000 between 2014 and 2018 and an additional $30,000 in yearly compensation in 2017 and 2018 for leadership positions, among other financial perks, had been struggling financially owing to his “extensive gambling at various casinos” in New England.

“To sustain his gambling activities and keep himself afloat financially, defendant NANGLE illicitly used campaign funds to, among other things (i) pay for personal expenses (ii) defraud his bank lender, and (iii) collect income that he failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service," the indictment said.

The filing also accused Nangle of taking a $7,000 loan from a Tyngsboro contractor and receiving home improvement services from that contractor totaling roughly $8,000. Nangle never paid for the home repairs, nor did he re-pay the loan, according to the indictment.

But the contractor, the indictment said, did manage to win “lucrative bids for construction projects for which NANGLE had secured state funding.”

In addition, the indictment said, Nangle helped a Lowell state employee get the government job and then from 2015 to 2017 enlisted that worker with helping him file false tax returns. Neither the contractor nor the state employee were named in the filing.

The indictment also said Nangle used his campaign fund to pay thousands of dollars in Lowell Golf Club dues and personal charges, rental cars to travel to casinos, flowers to his girlfriend, gas, hotel, and restaurant charges (for which NANGLE was already receiving State reimbursement), gift cards for his personal use, and to withdraw cash."

He also allegedly misled his staff and campaign treasurer by filing and “causing to be filed” false campaign finance reports to mask the personal expenditures, according to the indictment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.