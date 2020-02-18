“I was shocked. I got there as soon as possible,” owner Joe Sylva said in a telephone interview. The employee had called him immediately.

When an employee arrived at Union Park Pizza in the South End for work early Monday, he found the front door completely shattered and the cash register box missing.

A robber broke through the front door of Union Park Pizza and stole the cash box from the register early Monday.

At 3:40 a.m., a suspect smashed the pizza shop’s front door and stole the cash box from the register, Sylva said. Luckily, the robber stole a “minimal” amount of cash since the shop doesn’t keep much cash in the register.

Although the suspect broke the glass, they “did a good job carefully taking the box out of the register,” Sylva said with a laugh. But the money stolen “pales in comparison” to the cost of replacing the door, he said. It was repaired by Bostonian Glass Company before the shop opened.

Security cameras at the shop caught the suspect in the act, Sylva said. He described the robber as tall and wearing a puffy jacket. From now on, the shop will have “increased security measures" and will keep lights on overnight, he said.

Despite the inconvenience, the shop still managed to have a successful day making pies.

“Thanks to our amazing staff we were still able to get over 50 catering pizzas out the door before noon!” Sylva said in the Facebook post.

Boston police are investigating the incident, Officer James Kenneally said.

