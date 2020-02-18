Hilton Clark grew up on Colorado Street in Mattapan — visiting his grandmother’s house, riding bikes up and down the hill, throwing around a football with friends.

But this weekend his exuberant presence on the small residential street was replaced by a memorial: Prayer candles in glass cylinders with messages of love and support written on in permanent marker. A bundle of faux flowers. His black hoodie, hanging off a utility pole.

Clark, 19, was shot near the corner of Colorado and Almont streets about 9:38 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. As of Tuesday, police had not made any arrests in the case.