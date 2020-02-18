Hilton Clark grew up on Colorado Street in Mattapan — visiting his grandmother’s house, riding bikes up and down the hill, throwing around a football with friends.
But this weekend his exuberant presence on the small residential street was replaced by a memorial: Prayer candles in glass cylinders with messages of love and support written on in permanent marker. A bundle of faux flowers. His black hoodie, hanging off a utility pole.
Clark, 19, was shot near the corner of Colorado and Almont streets about 9:38 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. As of Tuesday, police had not made any arrests in the case.
Friends who gathered at the memorial Tuesday described him as a goofball with a great heart. He had just found out he was expecting his first child, they said. When he graduated from high school this spring, he wanted to either play football or find a trade in which he could get a steady union job.
Clark was a few months younger than most of his friends but acted like a big brother, his friends said: Making them frozen pizza for dinner or sausages and pancakes of breakfast, starting debates to make them laugh.
”Everybody knew Hilton as that guy, that goofball,” said one friend, who declined to provide his name. “This was not supposed to happen. This was life-changing for a lot of people.”
Clark’s death appears to be the sixth homicide in Boston this year.
