Two teens are facing charges after they allegedly spray painted graffiti on the side of a building in Chinatown early Sunday, Boston police said.

A witness told police that he opened his window shortly after midnight and heard the sound of spraying. He then saw two masked people tagging a building near 10 Oxford St., police said.

The male suspect, Jun Jie Li, 18, of Randolph, was allegedly still spray painting the building when officers arrived, police said.