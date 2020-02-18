Two teens are facing charges after they allegedly spray painted graffiti on the side of a building in Chinatown early Sunday, Boston police said.
A witness told police that he opened his window shortly after midnight and heard the sound of spraying. He then saw two masked people tagging a building near 10 Oxford St., police said.
The male suspect, Jun Jie Li, 18, of Randolph, was allegedly still spray painting the building when officers arrived, police said.
Police said the 17-year-old female suspect had pink paint on her hands, and Li was wearing a backpack on his chest that allegedly had four cans of spray paint in it.
The female suspect was issued a summons to Boston Municipal Court for damage to property by graffiti/tagging. Li was arrested and charged with damage to property by graffiti/tagging.
Li is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.
