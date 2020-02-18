If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think “McMillions” is the best thing on TV right now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s political campaign paid for two separate online background check services in September around the same time that questions were raised about a House employee’s criminal history, but a spokeswoman for the campaign maintains the account may have been hacked.
Advertisement
Filings with the Rhode Island Board of Elections show Mattiello’s campaign purchased a monthly subscription to TruthFinder.com beginning Sept. 9, the same day that the Globe reported a “manager of House operations” had served prison time in the 1980s after being convicted of two sexual assault charges.
Mattiello’s campaign also reported paying for InfoTracer.com on Sept. 5.
The purchases – $27.78 a month for Truthfinder and a one-time fee of $5.09 for InfoTracer – accounted for a tiny fraction of Mattiello’s spending between September and December.
When asked about the expenditures, Mattiello campaign spokeswoman Patti Doyle said in an e-mail that the “campaign treasurer asked everyone who had access to the campaign [credit] card and no one knows what the charge is for, so we are assuming the card was compromised/hacked.”
Doyle said the campaign card has since been canceled due to another unauthorized charge. It was unclear if the campaign believes there were other unsanctioned expenditures related to the alleged hack.
The campaign contacted the Rhode Island Board of Elections about the unauthorized charges on Monday.
NEED TO KNOW
Advertisement
Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.
- My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick profiles House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, who is winning both praise and criticism as he rapidly emerges as the new face of the Rhode Island Republican Party.
- This week's edition of Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Curt Spalding, professor of practice at the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society. Have an idea for someone Ed should talk to for his weekly Q&A? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.
- We’re less than a week away from the Nevada caucuses, and the Democratic power-brokers in that state haven’t picked a horse in the race. The Globe’s Jess Bidgood looks at why a clear favorite hasn’t emerged.
- TV scoop: Ruthie Polinsky, who was recently named Rhode Island’s sportscaster of the year, is leaving WPRI next month for a new television job out of state.
- The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy says Red Sox management’s attempt to explain the Mookie Betts trade went about as well as Deval Patrick’s presidential bid and the quest to bring the 2024 Summer Olympics to Boston.
- Winner: You guys sent in nearly 200 picks for most romantic restaurant on Valentine’s Day, but Bouchard Inn & Restaurant in Newport picked up the most votes.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.
- I’m moderating the Ward 1 City Council forum tonight at The Pavilion at Grace Church. Come learn about the goals of the three Democrats running in next month’s special primary.
- I spent the first half of seventh grade blasting “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” album every chance I could get, so I’m excited that she’s performing at The Vets tonight.
- Look for US Representative David Cicilline to appear in tonight’s PBS “Frontline” episode about Amazon.
- For those interested in the Massachusetts Senate race, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy III will face off in their first televised debate tonight.
- Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.
Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.
Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.