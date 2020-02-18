Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think “McMillions” is the best thing on TV right now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s political campaign paid for two separate online background check services in September around the same time that questions were raised about a House employee’s criminal history, but a spokeswoman for the campaign maintains the account may have been hacked.

Filings with the Rhode Island Board of Elections show Mattiello’s campaign purchased a monthly subscription to TruthFinder.com beginning Sept. 9, the same day that the Globe reported a “manager of House operations” had served prison time in the 1980s after being convicted of two sexual assault charges.

Mattiello’s campaign also reported paying for InfoTracer.com on Sept. 5.

The purchases – $27.78 a month for Truthfinder and a one-time fee of $5.09 for InfoTracer – accounted for a tiny fraction of Mattiello’s spending between September and December.

When asked about the expenditures, Mattiello campaign spokeswoman Patti Doyle said in an e-mail that the “campaign treasurer asked everyone who had access to the campaign [credit] card and no one knows what the charge is for, so we are assuming the card was compromised/hacked.”

Doyle said the campaign card has since been canceled due to another unauthorized charge. It was unclear if the campaign believes there were other unsanctioned expenditures related to the alleged hack.

The campaign contacted the Rhode Island Board of Elections about the unauthorized charges on Monday.

