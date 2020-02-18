“It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate. But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire,” Warren wrote, in an apparent attempt to link Bloomberg and President Trump.

Warren posted the scathing tweet in reaction to news that Bloomberg had qualified to appear on the debate stage in Las Vegas after registering 19 percent support in a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll , though he won’t be on the ballot for the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

In a likely preview of the line of attack she could employ during Wednesday’s Democratic debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren accused former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday of buying his way onto the debate stage.

Warren has frequently criticized Bloomberg by name in the weeks since the billionaire former mayor made a late entry into the Democratic race, often accusing him of using his vast wealth to buy the election. Warren has made campaign finance a major focus of her campaign, and has sworn off contributions from private fund-raisers, PACs, and Super PACs, relying instead on online fund-raising from individual supporters. She went further in October, swearing off contributions of more than $200 from executives for large corporations in the tech, banking, or private equity industries.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, is pouring massive amounts of his own cash into his campaign, including $386 million on advertising alone, according to an independent estimate cited by CNN.

Wednesday’s debate will be the first debate Bloomberg has qualified for. The Democratic National Committee announced in January it had dropped the grassroots donor requirement for Wednesday’s debate, clearing the way for Bloomberg to qualify by reaching 10 percent support in four qualifying polls, which he did Tuesday morning.

Joining Warren and Bloomberg on the debate stage in Nevada will be Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former vice president Joe Biden. Billionaire Tom Steyer, who has appeared in several previous debates, did not win any delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire and missed the polling threshold, leaving him off the stage Wednesday.

The debate will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent.

















