Judging by the praise conservatives heap upon his economic stewardship, some apparently labor under the delusion that this president took over during the depths of the Great Depression — and only by dint of Herculean efforts restored the country to its current prosperity.

Republicans consider it President Trump’s ace in the hole — and Democrats are increasingly worried they may be right.

In fact, the president inherited an economy that was already quite healthy. It had been in acute distress less than a decade earlier, of course. Barack Obama took office amid an economic collapse. By October 2009, 10 months into Obama’s first term, unemployment had reached 10.2 percent. But by the time he turned the presidency over to Trump, joblessness had dropped to 4.8 percent. Under Trump, it has fallen to 3.6 percent. The post-Obama reduction hardly makes Trump a miracle worker. And though the rate is very low, it’s not unheralded. The nation had annual rates of 2.9, 3.0, and 3.3 percent in the early 1950s. The 3.6 percent rate in 1968 and 3.5 percent in 1969 also beat Trump’s best year, 3.7 percent in 2019.

The president would like everyone to think the GOP’s tax cut brought about the current economy. Not quite. Most of that tax package’s provisions took hold in January 2018. The unemployment rate for the month previous was 4.1 percent. So at best, you can attribute the tax cut with a half-percentage point reduction in joblessness.

And that has come at a significant cost. The tax cut was peddled on the claim it would catalyze so much economic activity it would pay for itself. That is, the federal government would collect as much tax revenue post tax cut as it would have if taxes had not been reduced.

That hasn’t happened. The annual budget shortfall has jumped by at least $400 billion a year; we are now seeing deficits nearing $1 trillion in prosperous times — times when the nation should be getting its house in order. You can’t pin all that on the tax cuts, of course. Under Trump, Washington has lost any pretense of fiscal discipline. Still, it’s clear those cuts have resulted in substantial revenue loss.

Recall that when the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was being debated, Trump predicted it would spur annual growth of 4, 5, and perhaps even 6 percent. Which made Larry Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, seem like a piker.

“These policies are working," Kudlow declared, “so I’m going to say 3 percent 2018 and I’m going to say 3 percent 2019 and 3 percent as far as the eye can see.”

If fact, the eye hasn’t seen a single calendar year of 3 percent growth. In fairness to Trump, at 2.9 percent, 2018 came close. But in 2019, growth was just 2.3 percent. That’s OK for a mature economy but far short of Trump’s prognostication and well shy of Kudlow’s.

Further, though Trump had some encouraging news on manufacturing in 2017 and 2018, that sector now looks to be recessionary.

Yes, the stock market gains have been strong under this president. But measured by the percentage rise in the S&P 500 index, Obama’s first three years outpaced Trump’s, 57 percent to 42 percent.

For citizens who don’t have substantial stock holdings, meanwhile, these have hardly been boom times. Under Trump, even nominally, hourly wages have only increased by about 3 percent a year.

Now, most every president basks in the economic sunshine and runs from the rain.

Trump, however, is different in this way: His standard economic salesmanship includes claims that are far afield from the facts.

Still, these days, liberals are nervous — and conservatives hopeful — that the general election will be governed by James Carville’s 1992 dictum: “It’s the economy, stupid.” After all, continuous exaggeration is powerful, particularly in the face of evanescent public memory.

That’s all the more reason Democrats can’t let hyperbole obscure reality. Trump wants to keep the debate simple and stupid. They must make it pellucid.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.