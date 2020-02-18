I find no fault with the warning message to Democrats embedded in Scot Leigh’s Feb. 12 column (“United Republicans, divided Democrats,” Opinion), but I think Lesley Becker’s genuinely effective and attractive illustration might have one element that has exceeded its shelf life. The locked trunks of the GOP elephants and the Democrats’ donkeys kicking at each other and heading in different directions are great. But Becker inherits the tradition of representing the Republicans by an elephant, used as a Republican symbol by editorial cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1874.

Elephants are known for their extraordinary memory, often attributed to their large brains and their origins in dense forests and jungles, which required complicated mapping to locate food and home. They also have been known to show grief, compassion, and altruism, and to live in families. I would propose that the Republican mascot be changed on the grounds that GOP members of Congress have forgotten too much: for example, the importance of telling the truth; that verdicts depend on facts and evidence; that science is a system of obtaining verifiable knowledge, not a political ideology; and that loyalty to the Constitution overrides loyalty to president and party.