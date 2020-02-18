It’s precisely the kind of norm-violating, head-shaking, statement from the president that once would have been unprecedented and today is routine. Presidents of both parties have long recognized the dangers of appearing to politicize the federal justice system and have avoided appearing to intervene in criminal cases, particularly those that directly impact them. Trump does it openly and without shame.

Last week, the president of the United States told reporters that he has the absolute right to intervene in federal prosecutions. This came on the heels of a tweet in which he railed against the sentencing recommendation for his long-time confidante Roger Stone. Stone was found guilty in November of seven felonies stemming from the Mueller investigation, including witness tampering, lying to investigators, and obstruction.

Trump, however, is not wrong. While it’s true that the Constitution compels the president to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” there is no statutory constraints that prevent him from seeking to put his thumb on the scale of justice.

The only recourse to stop Trump’s actions is to impeach him for abusing his office, but as the kids might say, “been there, done that.”

This is what makes Trump’s post-impeachment, anti-democratic rampages so particularly terrifying —the only constraints on his actions are the long-standing political norms that he neither understands nor appreciates. This means Trump can engage in all sorts of authoritarian behavior while technically operating within the law.

Take, for example, his recent decision to fire US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, both of whom testified against him in the House impeachment inquiry. Trump is well within his presidential powers to dismiss both men. He’s even within his power to fire Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, who also worked for the National Security Council but had no connection to the impeachment drama. From all appearances, this second firing was a vindictive punishment of the Vindman family — and a message to future whistle-blowers to keep quiet.

Whether Trump should use his office to punish family members of his perceived political rivals is of course a different question and, in a normal political environment, simply wouldn’t occur.

Along the same lines, if Trump decides to pardon Stone and Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman who was convicted of eight counts of financial fraud in August, and Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who pleaded guilty two years ago to lying to the FBI and then earlier this month withdrew his plea, the presidential pardon power is absolute. Trump can, as he did on Tuesday, pardon or commute the sentences of political cronies, conservative allies, and former “Apprentice” castmates like Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken, and Bernard Kerik. That Trump is doing so to help his political allies and is violating the notion that no American — including the president’s friends — is above the law is practically incontestable. But again, it’s well within his rights.

What if, in October 2020, Trump decides to order ICE agents to station themselves at polling stations in largely Latino communities? Again, creative administration lawyers can come up with all kinds of legal justifications for such acts — just as they did when Trump wanted to send US troops to the border in the Fall of 2018 to stop migrant caravans from entering the United States.

What if his Justice Department decides to open a criminal investigation of Jane Sanders, the wife of Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders or Hunter Biden, if his father finds his way back atop the Democratic presidential field? Technically, there would be grounds for the Department of Justice to do so.

In fact, the attorney general was well within his prerogative to change the sentencing recommendation on Stone 12 hours after the president tweeted about it. But again, there is the question of norms.

Our Constitution, and our democratic institutions are the foundation of our democracy. But these institutions — and the rule of law underpinning them — are only as strong as the willingness of political leaders to protect and defend them. When we have a president who simply won’t abide by norms or political traditions, and who treats the presidency like his personal fiefdom, then democracy itself becomes fundamentally corrupted.

That’s what is happening right now. The only potential check on Trump’s behavior — impeachment — has been removed.

To be sure, impeachment was hardly much of a guardrail for Trump since it’s been obvious from day one that Republicans would never vote to remove him from office. But that is no longer even relevant to a discussion of presidential malfeasance, and abuse of power means nothing can constrain Trump. Making matters worse, now that Republicans have voted to clear the president, they have a political need to hold the line — for fear of admitting that Democratic arguments about Trump being emboldened by acquittal were correct.

The second check on Trump’s behavior is the election this November. But he has already tried to subvert the 2020 race once — by pressuring Ukraine — and he can certainly try again. Indeed, it would be shocking if he didn’t. If he couldn’t be held accountable for his past transgressions, what makes anyone think he’ll stop now?

The result of all this is that we are at a point in history that no American has ever seen — one in which the president can undermine our democratic institutions, chip away at the rule of law, and undermine the political norms he hasn’t already shredded, one by one, without fear of punishment. Rep. Adam Schiff warned us in his closing statement at the impeachment trial, “You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less, and decency matters not at all.”

Rather than chastening Trump, impeachment has emboldened him. There is nothing that can stop his assault on American democracy now.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.