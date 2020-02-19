Interviewed in her Brookline apartment last week, Nelson spoke of growing up immersed in art and music in Germany’s southern Baden-Württemberg wine-growing region. Her American military officer father remained there after meeting her mother after World War II. After completing studies in art, design, music, and communications, Nelson came to the United States, initially planning to stay the few years necessary for children of citizens born abroad to establish citizenship. But she soon found her way to a job with New Orleans Opera, where the aforementioned boss introduced Nelson to Sarah Caldwell at a conference in the early ’80s.

Esther Nelson never imagined she would lead an opera company. Back in the 1980s, when the boss at her first opera job suggested such a career might be in Nelson’s future, she dismissed the idea. “Well, that’s ridiculous!” she thought. Decades later, Nelson has been at the helm of five different opera companies including Boston Lyric Opera, where she currently serves as general and artistic director.

Advertisement

Nelson recalled being awestruck sitting next to Caldwell, the first woman to conduct at the Metropolitan Opera. Between the 1950s and ’80s, Caldwell’s ambitious Opera Company Boston productions attracted levels of talent and attention unmatched by the Boston opera scene before or since. Other luminaries like Beverly Sills and Lyric Opera of Chicago founder Carol Fox also came by their table, Nelson remembered. “So tell me, dear, do you like being in the opera business?” Caldwell asked Nelson. "Why would you want to go back to Europe? If you want to stay in opera, you shouldn’t do that. You’re not going to get anywhere over there.”

Nelson took the advice. “While there was a glass ceiling in the United States,” she said, "it was a complete concrete ceiling in Europe.”

Since then, Nelson went on to head opera companies in Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. She gained experience in wrangling Jim Henson puppets and casino interests, extensive school tours and open-air performances. But then six glorious years at Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, N.Y., came to an end in 2002 when family circumstances — elderly parents, young children, and a spousal health scare — demanded more than the all-consuming work of producing opera allowed. To have gotten so far already, Nelson noted, would not have been possible without the steadfast support of her husband, Bernd Ulken, a retired Delta pilot who was always encouraging and could stay home with the children.

Advertisement

“Having been a mother myself, [I can say] it is actually not possible to have it all,” Nelson said. "That is a reality that absolutely has to be pointed out in our line of business. If you have a family, you better have a partner who enjoys what you do, so it makes the sacrifices easier.”

By the time BLO came knocking in 2008, Nelson’s parents had passed away, the children were older, and Ulken’s health had stabilized. The financial crisis was just around the corner, but Nelson had already rallied support for her vision of growing the company. Despite the recession, BLO invested in adding a fourth annual production — always a newer, more experimental work, installed in an unconventional venue around the city. (She kicked it off in 2010 with a production of Benjamin Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw” at Park Plaza Castle.)

Advertisement

The success of those early “Opera Annex” performances helped build the capacity and confidence for BLO’s most seismic shift during Nelson’s tenure — leaving its decade-plus home at the Shubert Theater in 2016 to become an itinerant company. Renting a for-profit commercial venue was too costly and ticketing through the Shubert’s box office meant ceding access to valuable patron data. It was strictly an economic decision, but the ramifications were wide-ranging. “I think it rejuvenated the company,” Nelson said. Forced to seek creative solutions for each production, BLO’s artistic profile rose. Audiences became younger, more diverse, more curious.

Marc Scorca, president and CEO of OPERA America, praised the courage it took to leave the Shubert and noted how BLO since “established itself at the forefront of exploring alternative venues and forms of performance, trying to change up the audience experience from production to production, [and become] an important national laboratory for innovative productions.”

Out of the public eye, Nelson’s personal experiences informed even more fundamental improvements. In addition to insisting on equal pay for women wherever she can, Nelson feels strongly that the opera world needs to “shape our work environment” to better accommodate parents.

Soprano Chelsea Basler, an alumna of BLO’s Emerging Artist program who became a company regular, remembered receiving support (and a huge bouquet of flowers) when she pulled out of a BLO show to give birth on opening night. When she returned to work three months later, Nelson ensured there would be a clean and private lactation room, with a refrigerator, and that Basler could take the time she needed — a luxury in the opera world, where regimented 15-minute breaks every 90 minutes is standard practice. “BLO has been a great support system,” said Basler, speaking by phone from her home in Abington.

Advertisement

BLO’s most prominent challenge, however, remains finding a permanent home: an affordable facility with opera-friendly acoustics, sufficient seating, flexibility to adapt to innovative staging; a space that can embrace diverse audiences, welcome social activity, and encourage new voices to emerge. Currently, BLO has to turn away audiences from sold-out shows, which means ticket revenue falls short of its potential. That many venues can only confirm scheduling up to a year in advance severely constrains BLO’s ability to plan. In the world of opera, three-year production pipelines are the norm.

The lack of a venue hinders fund-raising and impedes any collaboration and cost-sharing with potential co-producers. None of Boston’s existing venues would suit BLO’s needs and vision, even with $100 million renovations (though Nelson hinted that a temporary home base is on the horizon). BLO has worked on prototypes and proposals with architects, engineers, and developers. Donors are waiting in the wings. BLO staff have dreamed of all the projects and programs they could offer, the partnerships they could forge, once they have a site on which to build.

“Boston needs a larger performing arts space that is accessible to other nonprofit producers as well," Nelson said. Such an undertaking requires not only precious real estate, but the will of citizens and officials to invest in culture as a public good. "The community has to want it,” she said.

Advertisement

NORMA

Presented by Boston Lyric Opera. At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, March 13-22. 617-542-6772. www.blo.org

CJ Ru is on Twitter at @cjruse.