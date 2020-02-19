If you’re a fan of late-night TV, but you’re not a fan of late nights, you have options. Pop TV is now going to be carrying next-day encores of the previous night’s episodes of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Starting next Tuesday, the program — which has become the highest rated talker in late night TV — will air on Pop at 9 a.m.
You can also watch “The Late Late Show With James Corden” encores the morning after, on Comedy Central at 7:30 a.m. Those episodes will be paired with next-day showings of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” which air at 7 a.m. Not surprisingly, Pop, CBS, and Comedy Central are all corporate relations.
Advertisement
Of course, you can watch any of these shows whenever you want, by deploying your DVR or going on demand on your TV or online. But some people still prefer to tune in and let it ride. Negotiating all those buttons — oh my.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.