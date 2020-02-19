If you’re a fan of late-night TV, but you’re not a fan of late nights, you have options. Pop TV is now going to be carrying next-day encores of the previous night’s episodes of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Starting next Tuesday, the program — which has become the highest rated talker in late night TV — will air on Pop at 9 a.m.

You can also watch “The Late Late Show With James Corden” encores the morning after, on Comedy Central at 7:30 a.m. Those episodes will be paired with next-day showings of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” which air at 7 a.m. Not surprisingly, Pop, CBS, and Comedy Central are all corporate relations.