Of course, that particular movie has always seemed a little unstuck in time, unfolding during the Depression but speaking right to the heart of the malaise of any moment you happen to see it. The movie made sense when it came out a month and a half before Richard M. Nixon resigned the presidency in the wake of Watergate. It certainly makes sense now. One doubts it will never not make sense.

It may come as a shock to realize that we’re further out from the 1974 release of “Chinatown” — 46 years — than “Chinatown” was from the pulp novels and private-eye movies of the 1930s from which it took its inspiration.

A new movie history has just come out: “The Big Goodbye: ‘Chinatown’ and the Last Years of Hollywood” (Flatiron Books), by Sam Wasson, whose 2010 book “Fifth Avenue 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ and the Dawn of the Modern Woman,” won a lot of followers for its lyrical writing and nuggets of filmmaking facts. The new one’s a big, chewy read, with talented, larger-than-life rogues stalking its pages — men with names like Nicholson, Evans, Towne, Polanski. It evokes nostalgia for a movie that used nostalgia as a weapon, and it reminds a reader, once again, of how the works we take for classics came close to never happening.

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in "Chinatown."

“The Big Goodbye” makes a fascinating sequel to “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood,” picking up almost exactly where Quentin Tarantino’s movie leaves off (and without the blessed fictional intervention of Cliff Booth). As the psychic shock waves of the Manson murders ripple out over the movie colony and widowed Roman Polanski goes around the bend with grief, a screenwriter named Robert Towne tells his girlfriend, Julie Payne, “I want to write a movie for Jack” — his pal Jack Nicholson, the actor and newly-anointed star.

“What kind of movie?”

“A detective movie. Maybe Jane Fonda for the blonde.”

“What’s it about?”

“Los Angeles. In the thirties. Before the war.”

“What happens?”

“I don’t know. That’s all I know.”

Payne got Towne a book from the library, a history of Los Angeles with a chapter on the water wars of the early 20th century. He was incensed by what he read: a covert scheme by rich men to steal water away from inland farmers and the residents of LA by diverting it to land they owned in the San Fernando Valley. It was a crime, a sin, a civic stain — and they got away with it.

Towne was still thrashing about with the script when he met with Robert Evans, a cocky young studio head riding high on the success of “Rosemary’s Baby” and about to release “The Godfather.” Towne said he was working on something called “Chinatown.”

“It’s set in Chinatown?”

“No, Chinatown is a state of mind.”

Despite that, Evans bit, optioning the script if and only if the writer gave up his demand to direct. Can you imagine Robert Towne’s “Chinatown”? It might have been brilliant. It might have been a misfire, like his 2006 adaptation of the cult LA novel “Ask the Dust.” But, however it would have turned out, it wouldn’t have had That Ending.

The ending was Polanski’s, from the moment he was brought onto the project. Why doesn’t the incestuous monster Noah Cross ”get away clean, just like most bad men do?” Wasson reports the director asking Towne at their first meeting. Towne later commented, “I don’t mean this unkindly, but I think it was impossible for Roman to come back to Los Angeles and not end his movie with an attractive blonde lady being murdered.”

Roman Polanski and his wife Sharon Tate in 1968. Evening Standard

Somehow the film got made, Watergate erupting on the crew’s radios while Polanski battled with the high-strung leading lady, Faye Dunaway. “We were making ‘Chinatown’ the movie and America was becoming ‘Chinatown’ the country,” recalled one onlooker. The movie tells the story of Jake Gittes (Nicholson), a seedy private eye who becomes enmeshed in a web of corruption when he agrees to tail an errant wife and ends up uncovering the theft of an entire city. The tension of Dunaway’s performance as Evelyn Mulwray works for it, as we learn horrible things about her father, Cross, a goatish civic leader played by John Huston, who’d directed Bogart himself in “The Maltese Falcon.”

The movie was about the crushing of the frontier dream, of new beginnings, under the steamroller of men with money. It came out at a time when the larger American dream seemed under fresh assault from those in power, and it had the decency, for once, to not lie to us about who wins and who loses. Hollywood itself was built on soothing the unruly masses with lies that they mattered. By contrast, “Chinatown,” its long final crane shot pulling us pitilessly above and away from Gittes as he’s lost in the crowd, sometimes feels like the only honest movie ever made in this country.

Still, so much could have gone wrong. (One example: Jerry Goldsmith’s chillingly evocative score was a Hail Mary replacement for an atonal earlier soundtrack.) And so much did go wrong in the film’s aftermath. Wasson’s writing more than once gets away from him in “The Big Goodbye,” turning purple with Tinseltown poetry. But he’s very good on the tidal wave looming up unseen in the background — the deluge of cocaine that would transform Hollywood, lead to a trafficking conviction for Evans, destroy Towne’s relationships with his wife and child, and lay down the landscape for a new generation of studio heads and power brokers. They were bean counters and TV executives and uber-agents and coke-addled producers, and they shied from the dark truths of “Chinatown” as if struck by sulfuric acid.

Polanski drugged and sodomized a 13-year-old girl, went to jail for six weeks, then fled the country; he remains the cinema’s key test case for however you personally reconcile great art and great crimes. Nicholson became a bigger star than ever while largely ceding his talent to his brand. Evans ended his life lionized as a legend but diminished in actual power. Towne has flourished as a script doctor and struggled as a director; his last credited scripts were for the first two “Mission Impossible” movies.

Robert Evans in 1974. Jeff Robbins/Associated Press

Evans died last October; the other three are in their mid-80s. The New Hollywood of their youth is long vanished in the sequelized movie machine of today, and a bigger, better, badder Noah Cross rears up on the horizon to the east. But “Chinatown,” the movie they made together, still tells hard truths in ways it hurts to face. Forget it, Jake? As if we could.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.