The Peabody Essex Museum now ranks among the leading institutions for Asian photography in the US and Europe, thanks to a gift announced Tuesday.

The Salem museum accepted more than 1,600 images from the New York-based Joy of Giving Something Foundation, founded in 1999 by financier and art collector Howard Stein. The donated images are largely contemporary, dating to 1930. They represent more than 123 artists, mostly photographers working in Asia or those of East Asian descent.

“We are committed to using our wealth of photography to showcase and explore different ways of seeing the world,” said Stephanie H. Tung, the museum’s associate curator of exhibitions and research, in a statement.