The Peabody Essex Museum now ranks among the leading institutions for Asian photography in the US and Europe, thanks to a gift announced Tuesday.
The Salem museum accepted more than 1,600 images from the New York-based Joy of Giving Something Foundation, founded in 1999 by financier and art collector Howard Stein. The donated images are largely contemporary, dating to 1930. They represent more than 123 artists, mostly photographers working in Asia or those of East Asian descent.
“We are committed to using our wealth of photography to showcase and explore different ways of seeing the world,” said Stephanie H. Tung, the museum’s associate curator of exhibitions and research, in a statement.
The Peabody Essex already had an extensive collection of 19th-century images dating to 1855, including works by Asian, Native American, and early American photographers. The museum plans to show off some of those works in 2022 with “China Through the Lens,” a travelling exhibition spotlighting 19th-century Chinese photography.
The Joy of Giving Something gift updates the collection with 20th-century works including Japanese postwar photography by Masahisa Fukase and Daido Moriyama, Bauhaus photographs by Iwao Yamawaki, and Chinese conceptual photography from Hai Bo and Hong Hao. Additionally, 25 percent of the new acquisitions were made by women including Japanese photographers Tomoko Sawada, Yuki Onodera, and Kunié Sugiura, adding new and understudied voices to a male-dominated medium.