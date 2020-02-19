The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.47 percent from 3.45 percent the week before.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Grow with Google

Learn how small business owners and entrepreneurs can use Google’s digital marketing tools to reach new customers. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., Staples, 444 Broadway, Saugus. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Get linked in

Understand how to grow your audience and highlight your brand on your business’s LinkedIn account at this workshop from the Microsoft Store. Build your account and network with other business owners. Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., Microsoft Store, the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem, N.H. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MASTER CLASS SERIES

Healthy eating

Understand nutrition fundamentals at this six-week master class hosted by lululemon Newbury. The class is designed for wellness professionals. Friday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., lululemon, 208 Newbury St., Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Break free

If you are not on track to accomplish your New Year’s goals for your business attend this inspirational workshop from Staples Spotlight. Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Staples, 335 Washington St., Woburn. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.