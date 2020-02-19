Kenneth M. Duberstein, chairman of the 18-member senior advisory committee of the Institute of Politics, also resigned. Duberstein, a D.C. lobbyist and former chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan, has been close with Kennedy.

The Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics issued a statement commending Kennedy for her service and saying, ‘‘Caroline’s role at the Institute of Politics will always be prized and remembered.’’

Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, has resigned unexpectedly as honorary chair of the governing board of an institute at Harvard University’s Kennedy School. The school confirmed the resignation Wednesday morning.

The Kennedy School released a statement quoting its dean, Douglas Elmendorf, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office who began his tenure as dean in January 2016:

‘‘Caroline Kennedy is a distinguished public leader with an exemplary record of service to her country. I am extremely grateful for the extraordinary dedication and commitment she has shown to Harvard Kennedy School over many years. Caroline’s role at the Institute of Politics will always be prized and remembered. Her commitment to the IOP’s crucial mission of inspiring students to pursue politics and public service has made a tremendous positive difference to the hundreds of Harvard College students who participate in the IOP each year and to the members of the IOP staff.

‘‘Ken Duberstein has served the Institute of Politics with exceptional dedication for many years. We greatly appreciate his absolute commitment to encouraging students to enter public life and for his tireless efforts to strengthen the IOP to support and inspire those students.’’

The statement did not address the reasons for the departures of Kennedy and Duberstein.

Several people with direct knowledge of the events, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said there had been tension between Kennedy and Elmendorf. The people said Kennedy and her allies on the committee felt that Elmendorf was not collaborative and micromanaged the institute’s affairs. Kennedy sent a letter to the school recently announcing her resignation.

Elmendorf declined to answer questions about the departures, Kennedy School spokeswoman Thoko Moyo said.

Kennedy, whose family funds the Institute of Politics, could not be reached for comment. Duberstein did not respond to inquiries about his resignation.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Kennedy family has been involved in the Institute of Politics since it was established some 50 years ago as a living memorial to John F. Kennedy, who attended Harvard and whose family is a Massachusetts institution. It is unusual because, while it resides within a graduate school, it focuses on educating undergraduates.

The Kennedy School was previously known as the Graduate School of Public Administration. The name was changed to honor John F. Kennedy in 1966, three years after his assassination. The Institute of Politics, also created in 1966, is one of 14 centers at the school.