As Ben Affleck gears up for the release of four movies this year, the Massachusetts-bred star sat down with The New York Times for a profile that spanned a range of topics, from the films he is starring or has a hand in, to his divorce with Jennifer Garner and even his back tattoo.

His biggest regret: His divorce from Jennifer Garner

Affleck’s divorce from Garner after 10 years of marriage and three children has been very public. In the Times interview, he doesn’t mince words when he speaks about it.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck said — noticeably using the present tense to describe his feelings, Times writer Brooks Barnes pointed out.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at a Red Sox-Yankees game in Boston on Oct. 1, 2005. REUTERS

Garner has mostly stayed out of the spotlight when it comes to the couple’s split, but she did talk about the divorce in a 2016 Vanity Fair profile.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she said in the interview. “And I would go back and remake that decision. . . . He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Garner had also told Vanity Fair that Affleck’s alleged affair with the couple’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, is not why she and her spouse split. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation,” she said.

Toward the end of the New York Times piece, the writer described a scene from Affleck’s upcoming movie, “The Way Back,” in which Affleck’s character — a basketball coach struggling with alcoholism — tries to make amends with his ex-wife, played by Janina Gavankar (of “The Morning Show” and “True Blood”).

“You can’t help but think about similar conversations that he must have had with Garner,” the writer notes in the piece.

Director Gavin O’Connor told the Times that Affleck had a “total breakdown” on set after filming the scene.

“It was like a floodgate opened up,” O’Connor said. “It was startling and powerful. I think that was a very personal moment in the movie. I think that was him.”

He spoke frankly about his alcoholism

It’s fairly well known that Affleck struggles with alcoholism, but according to the Times piece, the actor prefers not to speak about it much. (He has completed three bouts of rehab: in 2001, 2017, and 2018, according to the Times.)

However, he spoke about it during the interview, acknowledging that the second word in “Alcoholics Anonymous” doesn’t quite apply to him.

“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” he said. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

He also said Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr., who are sober, have been “very supportive,” adding that he feels “a great sense of gratitude” toward them.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Affleck said. “The next drink will not be different.”

“People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away,” he also said in the interview. “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

He talked about his dad’s struggles with addiction

Speaking not just about his own alcoholism, Affleck also noted that he saw his father drunk almost every day while growing up in Massachusetts.

“My dad didn’t really get sober until I was 19,” Affleck said, with the Times writer noting that the actor became “guarded all of a sudden” while talking about his father.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I recognize that my dad did the best he could,” Affleck told the Times. “There’s a lot of alcoholism and mental illness in my family. The legacy of that is quite powerful and sometimes hard to shake.”

The Times noted that much of Affleck’s family has struggled with similar issues.

“Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, 44, has spoken about his own alcoholism and sobriety,” the piece notes. “Their paternal grandmother took her own life in a motel when she was 46. An uncle killed himself with a shotgun. An aunt was a heroin addict.”

He spoke honestly about his infamous back tattoo

Affleck’s humongous, colorful back tattoo: Is it real or fake? It’s a question that has been asked for years after he was photographed with a vivid phoenix taking up most of his back.

In 2016, Affleck told Extra it was “fake for a movie.” However, People reported in 2018 that it was, indeed, real.

Affleck owned up to it when he was asked by the Times why he wasn’t honest about it from the get-go.

“I resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on me,” Affleck said. “It felt invasive. But you’re right. I could have said, ‘That’s none of your business.’ I guess I got a kick out of messing with ‘Extra.’ Is your tattoo real or not real? Of course, it’s real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it.”

The Times reporter noted: “For the record, it’s not nearly as garish in person.”

He apparently had a hard time shooting basketball scenes for his new movie

One of the more lighthearted parts of the Times piece came when O’Connor, the director for “The Way Back,” noted that Affleck actually struggled more with one of the more physical components of the movie.

“The hardest part of the movie for Ben was really the basketball,” O’Connor said. “If you’ve never really played before, being on a court is like, you know, being on ice skates for the first time. Once that part clicked, we were cooking with gasoline.”

