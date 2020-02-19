The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown along with up to 8 thick-billed murre, 4 common murre, 3 purple sandpiper, and a Barrow’s goldeneye.

A Western tanager continued at a feeder on Oriole Lane in Sandwich.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 11) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A flock of up to 17 chipping sparrow continued at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham. A clay-colored sparrow also continued in the group.

Several species of lingering songbirds were reported from Mashpee, including orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, and palm warbler.

Exceptional sightings continued at Race Point in Provincetown with two Pacific loons, a short-eared owl, 110 black-legged kittiwake, 600 razorbill, and an Ipswich subspecies Savannah sparrow.

Other sightings around the Cape included a palm warbler in Falmouth and West Dennis, a ruby-crowned kinglet and a purple finch in Barnstable, 5 fish crow in Centerville, a marsh wren in Sandwich, and a Northern shrike in West Barnstable.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.