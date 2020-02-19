“The challenge with all these technologies is that DNA is not just a genetic code. It is, in some sense, also a moral code,” said Mukherjee, a cancer physician at the Columbia Medical Center, in a preview posted Wednesday. “It doesn’t just ask questions about what we will become ... we have the capacity to ask the question: What can we become?”

“The Gene: An Intimate History,” a two-part, four-hour film, explores the study of DNA and breakthroughs in genetic disease research. It also delves into the ethical questions scientists face when confronted with new genetic technologies.

A new PBS documentary on the human genome, produced by documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee , is set to be released this April.

The film is based on Mukherjee’s 2016 book of the same name.

The documentary pivots around the stories of families affected by genetic disorders and the perspectives of doctors working toward cures. Pioneering doctors — like Paul Berg, Shirley Tilghman, and Francis Collins — and a young scientist with muscular atrophy, Audrey Winkelsas, are featured in the documentary as well.

Directed by Jack Youngelson, the first episode details the discovery of genes through the launch of the Human Genome Project. Chris Durrance, who is credited with many PBS “Frontline” films, directed the second episode, which looks at the ethical challenges in modern genetics.

“We have a blueprint of human genes today” that bring up a host of controversies around gene therapy and eugenics, said Durrance in a phone interview.

Burns, who has a home in New Hampshire, was part of the production team for the 2015 release “Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies,” based on Mukherjee’s Pulitzer-winning book from 2011. Much of that team worked on the forthcoming documentary, including senior producer Barak Goodman.

“I was thrilled to reunite with Sid and Barak on this project,” said Burns in a statement. “For me, science, like history, is the exploration of what has come before and the promise of the future. 'The Gene’ untangles the code of life itself.”

Burns is known for his library of award-winning documentaries on topics including the Vietnam War, country music, and the national parks. Along with “The Gene,” he is working on films about author Ernest Hemingway, Benjamin Franklin, and more, according to his website.

The upcoming film will air on April 7 and 14 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.