And he won’t know “until the kiosk at the airport when you punch your ticket,” Kinney told us. “I really wanted to have an adventure.”

The second book in Plainville author Jeff Kinney ’s new spinoff series is out April 7. This much he knows.

The creator of the “Wimpy Kid” empire’s pop-up surprise tour around the nation will take him to a new destination each day, decided by his publisher.

He’ll surprise bookstores and underserved schools alike in promoting his newest novel, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” out April 7.

The second installment of the spinoff series centered on Rowley Jefferson — best pal of “Wimpy Kid” protagonist Greg Heffley — will see a first printing of a whopping 3 million copies.

We caught up with the No. 1 best-selling author, who owns An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Cafe in Plainville, to talk travel, books — and a new movie in the works.

This photo provided by Abrams Children’s Books shows the cover of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure.” Amulet Books announced Feb. 13, 2020, that Jeff Kinney's latest novel comes out April 7, 2020. Associated Press

Q. This new book is part of a spinoff series. What sparked this idea?

A. I realized by watching the movies and musical that Rowley Jefferson — Greg Heffley’s best friend — is the one you’re rooting for. And I like the voice of the character because it’s pure, childlike.

Greg Heffley, I don’t know if I’d call him my alter-ego, but he’s a version of myself. So it’s funny when I sat in the audience at the musical, and it became clear that the hero of the story was Rowley. I was like: “Hey, wait a second here. This isn’t about him — it’s about me.”

Q. So can you explain how this tour works?

A. So every day I’ll head to a new place, but I truly won’t know where I’m going. It’s sort of like having the Super Bowl on your DVR — other people might know [the score], but you don’t know. I have a staff of three, and they also won’t know where we’re going.

Q. How did you get this idea?

A. I did something like this once and it was really exciting. It was the middle of the winter, and I was planning on going someplace warm, but I had procrastinated and hadn’t booked a ticket. On my way to the airport, somehow I got it in my mind it would be cool to go to Iceland. So I got the last seat on the plane, and ended up in Iceland with shorts and Tevas.

Q. So who will know where you’re going?

A. I think only one person.

Q. Oh my [goodness].

A. [laughs] What I really wanted to do is to an honest-to-God, get in a car, put a spinner on the hood, and give it a whirl. The problem with that idea is if you show up at a random bookstore, they might have only two copies of your book. So this was a way to capture the spirit of the idea.

It’s funny, my teenage son liked this idea so much, we decided we’ll do this for his college tour, too. Which is the day I get back from my book tour. So there will be a whole month where I don’t know where I’m going.

Q. So you don’t know if you’ll be speaking at your own store?

A. I don’t know, and I’ve instructed them not to tell me. If we don’t end up at my store on the tour, I’ll definitely stop after the tour.

Q. I know you’ve got a new “Wimpy Kid” book coming out this fall. Is there anything else going on? A new movie?

A. I’m actually working on a Disney+ animated film. That’s really exciting. We’ve been working away at that, and I’ll hopefully be able to make a big announcement soon.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

