A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly carrying a gun and several small bags containing drugs in Roxbury, police said.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near the Southampton Street homeless shelter, Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching the description given and patted him down.

While patting the suspect down, officers allegedly found a gun in his left jacket pocket, officials said. When officers asked about the gun, the man, later identified as Jianni Green of Dorchester, claimed “he found it.” Several small plastic bags filled with white powder, “consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics,” were also allegedly found in his possession.