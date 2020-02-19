The day after he was indicted on a laundry list of federal charges connected to bank fraud and the improper use of campaign funds, state Representative David Nangle on Wednesday stepped down from his leadership and committee posts in the Massachusetts House.

In an e-mail to the House Clerk at 11:01 a.m., Nangle cited “recent, unfortunate events” as the reason he will step down as second division chair in the House and remove himself from his assignments to serve on the House Committee on Ethics and the House Committee on Rules.

“Due to recent, unfortunate events I believe it would be in the best interest of the House of Representatives that I step down from my leadership position and committee assignments,” Nangle wrote. “It has been an extreme honor to serve you, my colleagues and the citizens of the Commonwealth in my position as Division Floor Leader.”