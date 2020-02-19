A gray Volkswagen struck a Lynn home and damaged two vehicles at a neighboring residence during a predawn hit-and-run crash Wednesday, police said.
Lynn police Captain Michael Vail said the crash occurred around 3:11 a.m. on Lynnfield Street. The Volkswagen struck a house at 139 Lynnfield St. and then damaged two cars in the driveway of 141 Lynnfield St., Vail said.
He said the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Alonzo Robinson, 21, allegedly fled the scene on foot and was later found at his home.
Robinson was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Vail said. No one was injured. The Volkswagen was towed from the scene, Vail said.
A working telephone number for Robinson couldn’t be located.
The single-family home that his vehicle allegedly struck was built around 1880 and purchased in 2018 for $300,000, according to the city’s online assessing database. It has six rooms including two bedrooms and one bath, the database says.
