A gray Volkswagen struck a Lynn home and damaged two vehicles at a neighboring residence during a predawn hit-and-run crash Wednesday, police said.

Lynn police Captain Michael Vail said the crash occurred around 3:11 a.m. on Lynnfield Street. The Volkswagen struck a house at 139 Lynnfield St. and then damaged two cars in the driveway of 141 Lynnfield St., Vail said.

He said the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Alonzo Robinson, 21, allegedly fled the scene on foot and was later found at his home.