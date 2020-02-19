Staples said the entire community was reeling this morning after learning of the devastating crash in Florida on Tuesday that killed three members of the same family: 5-year-old Scarlett; her mother, 41-year-old Julie Smith of Whitman; and Julie’s mother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of Weymouth.

WHITMAN — Those at the Merry Deb Learning Center in Whitman have known the Smith family for nearly a decade. The family’s 11-year-old Jackson started at the small facility when he was just three. Darlene Staples, director of the school, said the twins, Skylar and Scarlett, who are currently enrolled, were particularly excited about Disney and “couldn’t wait to go enjoy the warm weather.”

“You never imagine something like would happen. There are no words. It’s just tragic and our heart goes out to this wonderful family,” she said on the school’s front steps at midday Wednesday. A white laminated sign calling for support of the Smith family was taped to the door behind her.

Michelle Ashburn‘s 5-year-old daughter Dakota was close with Scarlett Smith. Ashburn found out about the crash after dropping off her daughter Wednesday morning. She teared up as she thought about Scarlett hugging her daughter goodbye each day and speaking about her upcoming trip to Florida with giddy excitement.

“It’s hard because you don’t know how much these kids understand. They focus on all the good stuff and something horrible has happened,” she said before heading inside to retrieve her little girl.

Jackson Smith was in critical condition on life support after being airlifted to a local hospital, according to Lieutenant Kim Montes, spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two other family members, Shane Smith, 43, and William Fay, 76, were in stable condition at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to police.

Two additional family members, 5-year-old Skylar Smith and 10-year-old Shalie Smith, were uninjured.

