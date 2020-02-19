A woman was taken to the hospital after a 3-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Spencer Wednesday morning, Spencer firefighters wrote on Facebook.
The fire broke out inside of a home at 23 Holmes St., firefighters said. Images of the scene shared on social media showed fire pouring out of the home’s windows.
A woman was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, firefighters said. No information on the extent of her injuries has been released.
Firefighters extinguished the flames by 10:45 a.m., they said.
According to town assessing records, the one story home was built in 1943. The home has wood shingling, and, including the land, is valued at $127,600.
