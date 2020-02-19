Five-year-old Scarlett Smith and 41-year-old Julie Smith of Whitman were killed, as was 76-year-old Josephine Fay of Weymouth, officials said. All three were declared dead at the scene.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. on Route 429 in Kissimmee, about 10 miles from the Disney resort, when a van carrying the family was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, causing the van to roll over near the intersection with Sinclair Road, officials said.

Three members of a Massachusetts family were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a Florida highway near Disney World Tuesday night and three others were badly injured, officials said Wednesday.

Another member of the family, Jackson Smith, 11, was on life support at a Florida hospital and was unresponsive, Lieutenant Kim Montes, spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the Orlando Sentinel. Two other family members, Shane Smith, 43, and William Fay, 76, were in stable condition at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, Montes told the newspaper.

Two additional family members were uninjured. They were identified as 10-year-old Shalie Smith and 5-year-old Skylar Smith.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Montes, after the van was rear-ended and rolled over, two other cars then collided with both the truck and van, Montes said.

No one in the other vehicles were injured.

The operator of the pickup truck may be facing criminal charges.

