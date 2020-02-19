“They deserve a senator who isn’t in this just to ascend the next rung on the political ladder, someone who won’t tolerate the gamesmanship, grandstanding and self-serving conflict,” he said in a statement. “It’s time for a change.”

Kevin O’Connor, a 58-year-old father of four who has never run for public office before, said in his announcement that “Massachusetts voters deserve a real choice.”

Framing himself as a pragmatic political outsider frustrated with a Capitol Hill morass, a Republican attorney from Dover on Wednesday announced he is running for the US Senate seat currently held by Democratic stalwart Edward J. Markey.

His campaign announcement described O’Connor as a “champion for education and our free enterprise system.” If elected, O’Connor, who favors term limits for lawmakers, is pledging to serve no more than two terms in the Senate. O’Connor is also refusing to accept PAC contributions to his campaign, saying such funding has corrupted Washington.

The incumbent, Markey, is currently facing a primary challenge from Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III. The two sparred in their first televised debate Tuesday night.

In a campaign video, O’Connor did not mention any of the Democratic candidates by name, but did deride what he described as a divisive D.C. culture that “leaves everyone feeling more alienated."

A campaign biography said O’Connor thinks congressional dysfunction “is fueled by professional politicians who feel entitled to power and will do anything to hold on to it,” in what appeared to be a swipe at candidates like Markey, who served as a congressman for 37 years before he was elected to the Senate in 2013, as well as Kennedy, who is a scion of the state’s most storied political clan.

“We’ve been sending the same people to Washington for generations, and they keep delivering the same results,” O’Connor said in the video. "And they’re not good enough.”

O’Connor, who works as a partner at the downtown Boston firm Hinckley Allen, lives in Dover with his wife, Janet, and their two school-aged sons. He also has two adult sons. His legal practice focuses on business and intellectual property litigation, according to the firm.

One of six siblings growing up, O’Connor graduated from high school in Greenwich, Conn., where he played football with future NFL star Steve Young. His father worked in journalism and his mother was a public school teacher. He would go on to play football at Trinity College, where he was also elected student body president, and went to law school at Boston College, according to his campaign.

As it stands now, O’Connor will face Shiva Ayyadurai in the GOP primary for the Senate post. Ayyadurai, a 56-year-old Belmont resident who holds four degrees from MIT, told the Globe Tuesday night he was running for the seat as a Republican.

In 2018, Ayyadurai ran for Senate but got trounced, receiving less than 4 percent of the vote. Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat who is now running for president, cruised to reelection in that campaign with 60 percent of the vote, while Republican Geoff Diehl received more than 36 percent.

Ayyadurai first declared his intention to run for the GOP nomination in that race but appeared on the ballot as an independent.

Whoever is the Republican nominee seems likely to face an uphill battle in Democratic-leaning Massachusetts in a year when Donald Trump is set to be on the ballot.

It’s been a decade since Republican Scott Brown won an upset US Senate victory over Democrat Martha Coakley. Since then, Warren beat Brown in 2012, Markey won a special election in 2013 and then a full term in 2014, and Warren easily won reelection in 2018.

Party candidates for federal and statewide offices have until the end of the day on June 2 to file nomination papers with the secretary of state’s office. The state primary is scheduled for Sept. 1, while the general election will be Nov. 3.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.