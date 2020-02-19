“So much has been written about that battle,” Kirby, 95, told a packed Memorial Hall at the State House Wednesday afternoon. “Yet, to me, the best description of the battle of Iwo Jima can be found in the final six words of Admiral Nimitz: ‘Uncommon valor was a common virtue.'"

Stepping onto the shores of Iwo Jima 75 years ago, Larry Kirby was one of 230 Marines in his platoon prepared to fight for his country. By the time he left the island, Kirby was one of just seven men from the platoon who survived the five-week blood bath, a crucial victory during World War ll for the Allied Forces.

Onlookers wiped away tears as veterans recalled war stories at the event marking the 75th anniversary of the start of the battle of the pivotal battle. From Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945, more than 75,000 Marines fought 21,000 Japanese forces who had carved out a network of tunnels and bunkers on the Pacific island. Nearly 7,000 Americans died, and 20,000 were wounded.

Iwo Jima veteran Albert "Buster" Richards of Woburn speaks at the podium wearing his Marine Corps jacket. On Wednesday, a ceremony at Memorial Hall in the State House for Iwo Jima Day marked the 75th anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“There’s a reason why so many of us call the folks who lived and served during that period the Greatest Generation,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “Because time and time and time again, when their nation called, when the world called, when democracy called, they stepped up.”

Sitting adjacent to the podium where Kirby and the other veterans spoke were State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, retired Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, and several other military leaders, in addition to Baker. The crowd, filled with dozens of uniform-clad veterans and Gold Star family members, listened intently as the men reminisced about the bloody battle.

Despite the horrors endured, Kirby said he has found a silver lining in his time spent in Iwo Jima: the relationships he formed with his fellow Marines, which he likened to the bond between brothers, or between a parent and a child.

“When I left Iwo Jima, I thought, ‘This is the worst thing to ever happen to me,’” he said. “What I soon came to realize was having been on Iwo Jima was the best thing to ever happen to me, because I learned the value of love.... I’m at the end of my life, but this I assure you: As long as there’s breath in my body, I will remember those brave young men on Iwo Jima, and I will forever be in their debt."

Iwo Jima veteran Walter "Miz" O'Malley of Clinton listens to a speech from another Iwo Jima veteran at the State House on Wednesday. The ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of the pivotal battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Awards were presented following speeches by three Iwo Jima veterans. Robert Kraft and his family were awarded the Gung Ho Community Service Award for their dedication to ensuring that service members are respected and honored. In Chinese, gung ho means “work together,” the speakers said.

“Thank you to all of you great service people, the Marines here, who have made our way of life possible,” Kraft said. “We love your motto of gung ho, work together. It’s a good motto for any team, or any organization, and we need all of America to think about that.”

Kraft announced a $100,000 challenge donation that he will give to a veterans’ charity headed by Dunford.

Dunford, a Boston native, was awarded the Semper Fidelis Public Service Award. Dunford formerly served as the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff from October 2015 to September 2019.

Twenty-seven Medals of Honor, the highest military decoration, were awarded to Marines in Iwo Jima, more than any other battle in history. Three were given to Massachusetts natives: William Caddy of Quincy, William Walsh of Roxbury, and Joseph Julian of Sturbridge.

Caddy, who was just 19, is credited with saving the lives of his platoon leader and fellow Marines after he dove on a grenade and was killed. Walsh, 22, met a similar fate when he saved members of his squad by jumping on a grenade that was thrown into their trench. Equipped with a rifle, explosives, and a bazooka, Julian, 26, launched a one-man assault on enemy trenches. After knocking down multiple enemies, he was killed by machine gun fire.

Lieutenant General George Smith Jr., the Marines’ deputy commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations, was the principal speaker Wednesday.

“As long as Marines wear this uniform, as long as we have American patriots like those gathered here today, we will always remember and honor those heroes who served and sacrificed on Iwo Jima,” Smith said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.