The shelter began welcoming residents at 8 p.m. at Timony Grammar School on Pleasant View Street, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said in a statement.

Ten streets will be without power from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. so the utility company can make improvements to the system, National Grid said in a letter to impacted customerscq.

The city of Methuen opened an emergency shelter at a local school Tuesday in response to a 10-hour planned power outage by National Grid, officials said.

Although National Grid sent notification to customers on Feb. 6, the city was never notified, Perry said.

“I am deeply disappointed with National Grid’s decision to interrupt power at this time of year with no advance notice to the city,” he said in the statement. “While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community.”

Perry said he is working with multiple departments in the city to ensure everyone’s safety during the outage.

“Winter seems like the most inappropriate time for ‘planned’ maintenance,” he said in the statement.

A spokesperson for National Grid could not immediately be reached for comment.

