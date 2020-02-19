“Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the United States, today announced a definitive agreement to sell 107.3 FM in Boston to Educational Media Foundation (EMF) for $10.75 million in cash,” the statement said. “Entercom will continue to air WAAF on its existing HD stations, 104.1 HD2 and 93.7 HD2 and on RADIO.COM .”

Entercom is selling the home of iconic rock station WAAF to the California-based Educational Media Foundation, a Christian radio outfit.

Entercom said the foundation “will begin programming 107.3 FM under a Network Affiliation Agreement beginning Saturday, February 22, 2020. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.”

The foundation, whose stations include K-Love and Air1, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Generations of Massachusetts residents were introduced to thumping rock acts via the airwaves of WAAF, which bills itself as “The Only Station That Really Rocks.”

Folks have taken to social media to voice their shock over the impending sale.

“Speechless,” tweeted Boston radio personality Adam 12.

Another Hub-area radio pro, Anngelle Wood, tweeted out, “I am so very sorry to my radio friends.”

Eddie Trunk, a well-known satellite radio jock, was despondent.

“This sucks hugely!,” Trunk tweeted. “This station an affiliate for my FM show for many years. Sending my best wishes to all at the station staff as well. Really hate seeing legendary FM rock stations go away.”

Tom Shattuck, senior editor of The Sun of Lowell, also weighed in.

“I’m sorry to the good people of @waaf,” Shattuck tweeted. “Way back when I worked at Entercom the AAF folks were very cool, very down to Earth, and extremely hard workers. LB, Spazz and some others looked out for me when they didn’t have to. Best of luck to the folks at that station.”

