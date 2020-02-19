“It was large enough that it would be felt by a few people within five to 10 miles of the epicenter, but because of the time, most people probably slept through it,” Ebel said.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:15 a.m., said John Ebel, a senior research scientist at Weston Observatory and a professor of geophysics at Boston College.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just west of Conway, N.H. Monday morning, according to officials at the Boston College Weston Observatory.

Monday’s earthquake was too small to cause any damage, Ebel said. Earthquakes become destructive when they reach a magnitude near 5.0 on the Richter scale, he said.

The largest recorded earthquakes in New Hampshire hit the state in December 1940, when two 5.6 magnitude earthquakes struck the area near Ossipee, Ebel said.

“Chimneys and walls took damage, and loose items were knocked off of shelves. A lot of people had chicken and turkey farms then, and they lost a few eggs,” Ebel said. “Some even lost birds that died from the fright the earthquake gave them.”

Ebel said earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or so are recorded in New Hampshire a couple of times a year. He said an 1.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Tilton area on Jan. 6.

“They just remind us that we do have earthquakes in this part of the world,” Ebel said.

