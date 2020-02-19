Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’d like to know whatever happened to those people who lived in the Providence Place mall. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

The General Assembly is off for February vacation this week, but Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is rolling out his wish list for lawmakers to consider when they return to session.

Elorza’s annual legislative agenda largely supports the budget proposal put forward by Governor Gina Raimondo, but it also includes new revenue ideas for the city, a criminal justice reform bill, and his annual support for providing driver’s licenses to people in the country illegally.

Here are the key highlights from Elorza’s proposal.

Additional state aid

The one area where Elorza – and most mayors – disagree with Raimondo’s proposed budget is around her reduction in funding to distressed communities, which would result in a multimillion-dollar cut for Providence. City leaders are asking lawmakers to provide $13 million for distressed communities, up from $6 million that Raimondo has budgeted.

New revenue

The city wants lawmakers to change existing state law so that about $300,000 in hotel tax money that the Omni Hotel pays to the Commerce Corporation would instead be directed to Providence. The mayor also wants the state to allow the city to implement a $500 non-refundable deposit for all properties that are purchased in tax sales.

Criminal justice reform

Mayor Elorza is supporting a bill to make it easier for convicted felons to obtain business licenses, and another one that would change the existing bail system, but the big headline is that he wants lawmakers to approve a “clean slate” program to expunge the criminal records for marijuana-related crimes. He is seeking “retroactive amnesty” so that past offenders could have court fines erased or reduced.

It’s no secret that Elorza isn’t beloved by legislative leaders, and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has already signaled that funding for new proposals won’t be easy because the state is seeking to close a $200 million shortfall. But the mayor’s aides believe they put together a package of bills that already has broad support.

Elorza is also supporting existing proposals to expand affordable housing in the state and including money for English learners as part of the state education funding formula. He also plans to ask that Providence be given a seat on the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority board.

