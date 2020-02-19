While Senator Bernie Sanders has emerged as something of a front-runner, it is far from clear if he will be the nominee. He has no incentive to play it safe. And instead of hearing from the same candidates, this debate will feature, for the first time, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has already been driving a lot of the recent discussion the primary contest.

Boring. That’s typically the best word to describe presidential primary debates that take place after the New Hampshire primary. There are typically a few remaining candidates hitting the same talking points, and a front-runner playing it safe.

Here are three major things to watch in the debate, taking place in Las Vegas and airing on NBC and MSNBC from 9 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Target: Bloomberg

The theory of Democratic nominee Michael Bloomberg has probably never been stronger. He is possibly the only one who could stop Sanders from being the nominee. His campaign’s ability to execute on the theory of his candidacy is also strong. For example, the campaign that claimed it would spend a lot of money and build a large staff — and it has successfully done both so quickly it is unprecedented in American political history.

So there remains just one question: Is the candidate himself any good?

In recent days, there has been a lot that Bloomberg has had to explain to the Democratic base: whether redlining was a good idea, whether he treated women well at his company, whether he regrets his aggressive policing policies as mayor, and whether he was insensitive in comments last year about transgender people.

Each time, his campaign had time to give a measured response. But that won’t happen on the debate stage, where Bloomberg will be left on his own to react and attack back.

Keep in mind that it has been years since Bloomberg has even been in a debate, while this group of candidates has been debating all year.

Biden and Warren last chance

Two powerhouses of Democratic party politics, former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren are on the verge of being ignored and simply passed over as the presidential primary race continues.

The pair have failed to do well in Iowa or New Hampshire and they need to make some moves in this debate.

For Warren, in particular, this could be a breakout moment. Her campaign is premised on taking on the billionaire class and here is a new candidate on the stage representing just about everything she wants to fight against.

Biden, meanwhile, appears to want to make Sanders more of his foil. His staff stays Sanders is unelectable. And Biden’s latest round of television advertising has been aimed at Sanders and his past support of waiving liability for gun manufacturers.

Bernie as the lone frontrunner

On the one hand, Bloomberg on the stage and the timing of the debate is a good thing for Sanders. This will be the first debate after he won the New Hampshire primary and became the national frontrunner in the latest polls.

But Sanders has never faced a debate where he was the focus of a pile-on by other candidates. If that were to ever happen, it could be Wednesday night. He leads the polls in Nevada and his Medicare for All plan has been criticized by the unions there for potentially taking away their negotiated private insurance.

Expect that in addition to Biden taking on Sanders, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar will also want to create a moment with the democratic socialist from Vermont.

