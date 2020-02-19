“The fire was blowing through the roof upon our arrival,” Gentile said about Wednesday’s fire. “It had a pretty good-head start on us and we did a defensive attack on it.”

Firefighters were called to a house fire at 84 Ruthellen Road shortly after 3 a.m., just several days after a home burned down on Grove Street, Fire Chief Steven Gentile said.

A blaze tore through a vacant house in Bellingham Wednesday morning, marking the second time a home has burned down in the town this week, Bellingham firefighters said.

Gentile said crews were able to battle the flames without issue. Firefighters aren’t sure how long the blaze was burning before they arrived at the scene, he said.

“[The house] was so well engulfed it was just hard to determine that it was even a house at that point, and the roof had already caved in,” Gentile said.

The fire, which started in the family room, was extinguished by 4 a.m., Gentile said.

According to town assessing records, the single family home was built in 1960 and, including the land, is valued at $188,500.

The home is a total loss, Gentile said.

A company recently bought the home and was renovating it, Gentile said. No one was living there at the time of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We’re looking at whether or not some space heaters in the house were an issue, but that's just a guess,” Gentile said. “We’re not sure what caused it.”

Firefighters are also investigating what ignited a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a single family home at 128 Grove St. Saturday night.

Gentile said crews responded to that fire around 8 p.m., and had to rescue a cat from the burning home. The residents had been out for the evening when the fire broke out, he said.

No one was injured, he said.

The home, including the land, is valued at $354,300 and was built in 1967, according to town assessing records.

It is a total loss, Gentile said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.