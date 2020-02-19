“In reviewing both our internal report and the report from [website service vendor] Imarc, it is clear that this regrettable incident is the result of missed opportunities from both parties," Davis said in a statement .

The head of the boat line, General Manager Robert B. Davis said the reports show that the technical problems could have been avoided, or at least significantly mitigated.

Heavy smartphone traffic caused the Steamship Authority’s website to crash last month soon after online booking opened for summertime ferry trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard, temporarily preventing many travelers from securing reservations, according to a pair of new reports released by the agency.

"In hindsight, it is easy to find ways in which the server environment problems could have been avoided ahead of time," Davis added. "But there are also several points at which reasonable actions should have been taken that would have, if not stopped this from happening, lessened the burdens our customers encountered that day."

The quasi-public agency has had some problems in recent years, including boats repeatedly suffering mechanical breakdowns that have led to many canceled trips and at times left passengers stranded. A scathing report in December 2018 found the authority was badly understaffed, suffered from a “penny-pinching” mentality, and was hampered by sparring internal factions.

The website crash occurred Jan. 21, frustrating would-be customers as many were unable for several hours to make the coveted bookings for their island idylls.

The authority said this week the new reports show that heavy traffic from mobile users "taxed the Authority's web database servers and made it impossible for users to log in and make reservations."

The authority had previously made upgrades to some of its web servers after the website similarly faltered when reservations opened in 2018.

But those changes were not made to the servers that handle mobile traffic, the reports found. The mobile servers also were not included in testing that was done before the opening day for reservations this year. And other checks were not done to verify that servers were properly configured, officials said.

Days after the website problems, the authority’s longtime IT director, Mary T.H. Claffey, left the agency, but officials declined to say what spurred her departure and whether it was voluntary, citing a practice of not commenting on personnel matters. Attempts to reach Claffey Wednesday were not successful.

Despite the problems, the authority said it actually processed some 14,853 transactions on opening day this year after the website was fixed. That was several hundred more than the number processed on opening day last year.

Still, said Davis “that fact is of no comfort to our customers whose day was disrupted by the website’s inability to properly function."

The agency said it plans to take steps to upgrade the website for the long term.

“Just as we share responsibility for the website infrastructure crash, Imarc and the Authority share the challenges of moving forward to make significant and lasting changes on our information technology infrastructure,” Davis said. “I look forward to our continued commitment to providing the best service possible for our customers.”

