“For this election this time around, so much that we care about — everything that we care about — is on the line,’’ Kennedy said. “This is not about finding the right bill and voting the right way.”

While the two agreed on many issues, Kennedy argued he is better positioned than Markey to fight for those issues in Congress.

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, sparred on everything from climate policy to gun violence and immigration during their first televised debate Tuesday.

Kennedy said Congress has failed to pass meaningful gun legislation in decades, an issue he said he would lead on.

Markey responded saying he secured $25 million in federal funds toward gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first time he said that funding has been directed to the CDC for gun violence research since 1996.

“On the biggest issues of today, the biggest challenges of today I’ve been leading,’’ Markey said. “The gun lobby - I beat them.”

WGBH News hosted the hourlong debate.

Markey also pointed to his support for a Green New Deal resolution he introduced with New York Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kennedy said he also supports the Green New Deal.

Both Markey and Kennedy said they opposed President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Markey said Democrats have to fight Trump “every step of the way” and press for a debate on the floor of the House and Senate challenging Trump’s immigration efforts — and file lawsuits if needed.

“We have to take them to court,” Markey said.

Kennedy said he spent Father’s Day on the U.S. and Mexico border to witness how Trump’s policy is playing out. Kennedy said negotiations with Republicans and Trump on immigration have been fruitless.

“You cannot negotiate with a ghost,” Kennedy said. “Every time we engage in those negotiations he changes his mind.”

The race is pitting two well-known politicians against each other, with Kennedy hoping to unseat the incumbent Markey.

Markey, 73, has served in Congress for decades — first in the House and later in the Senate. The 39-year-old Kennedy, who currently represents the state’s 4th Congressional District, is a member of the state’s most storied political family.

Kennedy is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who was attorney general in his brother John F. Kennedy’s White House before being elected senator.

As of the start of the year, Markey had more than $4.5 million in his campaign account. Kennedy had more than $5.5 million.

The contest has been overshadowed in part by the impeachment debate and the Democratic presidential primaries.

The primary is Sept. 1.

While the two Democrats share many policy positions, Kennedy has argued it’s time for new leadership.