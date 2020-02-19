Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance in a Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas Wednesday, has seen heightened scrutiny of his record as he surges in national polls and is now facing calls to apologize for the comments. In the video, he dismisses the Democratic primary field’s focus on transgender rights as irrelevant to people in middle America.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg was dismissive of transgender rights as a losing election issue and referred to transgender people as “he, she, or it,” as he spoke on a panel discussion in a 2019 video resurfaced this week by BuzzFeed News .

“If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people,” he said in the video, recorded in March of last year as part of a panel discussion focused on the US relationship with Bermuda. “Some of these social issues. . . we’re focusing on a lot of things that have little relevance to people who are trying to live in a world that is changing because of technology and communications.”

“Transgender women aren’t ‘he, she, or it,' they’re women," said Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David in a statement calling on Bloomberg to apologize. “LGBTQ people are human and deserve to be treated with respect.”

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to BuzzFeed, the Bloomberg campaign did not directly address the comments but touted his record on transgender issues.

“Mike understands that the transgender community has been under attack for decades and the advance of rights has not been equal. In April 2002, during his first year as mayor, Mike signed a sweeping transgender civil rights bill into law. His company provides comprehensive health care coverage for his transgender employees. As president, he has a comprehensive plan to secure rights for transgender Americans, including passing the Equality Act, ensuring transgender people have access to affirming health care, and working to end the crisis of violence against transgender women,” a campaign spokesperson said.

The video resurfaced on the same day that the Bloomberg campaign released an endorsement video from fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi that praised Bloomberg’s record on LGBTQ rights.

“I lived in @MikeBloomberg’s New York, and I saw him fight every day for the LGBTQ+ community. And not just the adults. He fought for the kids who are so vulnerable. We need that kind of compassion in our next president,” Mizrahi wrote on Twitter.

The transgender rights comments were the latest in a series of offensive remarks that have resurfaced as Bloomberg rises in the polls to second place behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

He has had to answer over the years for sexist comments made about women during his tenure leading the company he founded, Bloomberg LP. The Washington Post over the weekend published the contents of a booklet containing profane and offensive comments that was created as a birthday gift to the billionaire in 1990.

Defending stop-and-frisk policing tactics in 2015 remarks, Bloomberg suggested Black and Latino communities were responsible for the vast majority of crime.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims —fit one M.O.,” Bloomberg told the crowd at the event, according to the audio. “You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city,” he said, according to the audio, which was unearthed by podcast host Benjamin Dixon.

He added: “We put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes. That’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is," and that the way "to get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

Bloomberg apologized for supporting the tactics, which disproportionately affected Black and Latino communities, last November as he began his presidential campaign.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.