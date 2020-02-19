“When you take on Wall Street, you know how to fight,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot .

Persist PAC formed on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, and has released an ad targeting voters in Nevada, which holds its caucuses on Saturday. The ad touts Warren as an advocate for working families and features past praise from former president Barack Obama.

A new super PAC is airing ads in Nevada to boost Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has staked much of her Democratic primary campaign on a grassroots fund-raising strategy and has sworn off help from such organizations.

Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money in support of a candidate or cause, as long as they do not coordinate with political campaigns. They have long drawn the ire of Warren and others who say they allow powerful special interests to exert outsized influence on the political process. Persist PAC is spending upwards of $1 million on pro-Warren advertising in Nevada, according to Axios.

Warren has not explicitly called on the group to stop its ad blitz, running counter to a promise she made at the outset of her campaign when she pledged not to accept help from PACs and called on other Democratic primary candidates to do the same. In the run-up to the New Hampshire primary, Warren hit her rivals over their fund-raising and said she is one of only two in the Democratic field — along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar — not be self-funded from personal wealth or to have help from a Super PAC or dark money group.

Since that time, a super PAC supporting Klobuchar called Kitchen Table Conversations PAC has also emerged.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who also relies on grassroots donors and rails against the current campaign finance system, receives help from at least one superPAC. Warren’s attempts to draw attention to that during the debate in New Hampshire did not prevent him from winning the state.

In a statement, the Warren campaign said she has been consistent on the issue.

"Senator Warren’s position hasn’t changed. Since day one of this campaign, she has made clear that she thinks all of the candidates should lock arms together and say we don’t want super PACs and billionaires to be deciding our Democratic nominee,” a campaign spokesperson said.

Persist PAC, named in reference to the Warren catchphrase, has not disclosed its funders, but the group EMILY’s List confirmed on Wednesday that it had made equal $250,000 contributions to Persist PAC and to the outside group that launched last week supporting Klobuchar.

“EMILY’s List was created to elect pro-choice Democratic women and we are proud of the campaigns both Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren are running. We know they would each be great presidents. While we respect their views and agree on the need for campaign finance reform, we believe this election is too important and we want to do what we can within the bounds of existing law to support them. We have made equal donations of $250,000 to each organization,” spokesperson Christina Reynolds said in a statement to the Globe.

The outside spending for Warren comes as she has fallen in national polls and cut back on her own campaign’s ad buys in South Carolina, telling the Globe this month that the campaign was being “careful” with money. Warren and her campaign have repeatedly said that they are taking a long view of the Democratic primary race and have been organizing in states beyond Super Tuesday.

After a third place showing in the messy Iowa caucuses and a fourth place finish in New Hampshire, Warren is third in the delegate count behind Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg as the race heads to Nevada Saturday, followed by South Carolina.

“Our campaign is built for the long haul,” Warren said as she addressed supporters on election night in New Hampshire. “And we’re just getting started.”

Warren’s opposition to outside election spending dates back to her 2012 campaign against Republican Senator Scott Brown, when she signed onto a “Peoples’ Pledge” intended to prevent third party groups from advertising in the closely-watched Senate race.













