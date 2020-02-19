But as good as he may believe himself to be at dealmaking, the president has had difficulty getting other countries to follow his demands. Europe appears to be going ahead with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline; countries around the world are turning to China’s Huawei for 5G ; India purchased Russia’s S-400 missile defense system . In each case, the United States has spoken out strongly and repeatedly. In each case, it has been ignored.

Of all the inconsistencies and changed stories and lies that come out of the Trump administration, there are at least two things about which President Trump is consistent: He says that he is good at making deals, and he insists that the United States has been taken advantage of and that it is time for other countries to pay more to the richest and most powerful country in the world.

There are two main reasons for this. The first is that foreign governments do not like to be bullied and that other foreign leaders would presumably like to seem to their own electorates that they are good at making deals too. The second is that, by conflating trade issues and security issues, Trump, great dealmaker that he is, has undermined his own argument. He has taken reasonable American policy decisions and delivered them in such a way that other countries cannot acquiesce to American demands.

Trump is hardly the first American president to try to boss other countries around. That he does so is actually one of the ways in which he is consistent with his predecessors. But he and his administration make demands in such a way that they arguably make it more difficult for other leaders to give in.

Take, for example, the case of the S-400. India has gone ahead with the purchase of Russia’s S-400 air missile defense systems, despite the fact it’s doing so under threat of US sanctions for the purchase of Russian weapons or hardware. The United States repeatedly and publicly warned India about the purchase of the S-400. India and the United States are both looking to grow and improve their partnership; even so, as one analyst in Delhi put it to me, standing up to the United States was an upside, not a downside, of the deal with Russia. By purchasing the S-400, India not only kept its historic partner, Russia, happy. It also, the analyst explained, demonstrated to the United States that the US-India partnership will not be the kind where India does whatever the United States dictates. The public warnings did not deter India; they had, if anything, the opposite effect.

Or take, for another example, the case of Nord Stream 2, which is meant to be a new pipeline headed from Russia to Europe, and which the United States tried to stop first with talk and then with sanctions. There are legitimate security concerns around it; Russia has, in the not so distant past, been known to weaponize or withhold gas. The United States is not wrong to point out that increasing dependence on Russian gas is perhaps not the most secure move for Europe. Trump, however, decided to make this case at the NATO summit in 2018 by saying that Germany is “captive” to Russia because of its Russian energy imports.

“I have experienced myself how a part of Germany was controlled by the Soviet Union. I am very happy that today we are united in freedom, the Federal Republic of Germany,” Chancellor Angela Merkel responded. “Because of that, we can say that we can make our independent policies and make independent decisions. That is very good, especially for people in eastern Germany.” The conversation went from being about what’s in European security interests to being about Trump’s demeaning language; that is, to a place where Merkel could defend not her decision to go ahead with a pipeline over which Eastern European countries have themselves expressed apprehension, but rather the independence of her country from both Russian and American demands.

The argument is further cheapened because Washington didn’t only say that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was bad geopolitics; it has also been encouraging countries to buy more of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG). And this is the second way in which Trump makes it difficult for leaders to listen to American security arguments; is America really offering counsel, or is Trump just trying to enlist other foreign governments in buying American?

It’s a similar story in the case of Huawei’s 5G network. There are, again, legitimate security concerns as to why the United States would not want its allies to be using a Chinese 5G network, given how China uses and controls technology within its own borders (to say nothing of America’s concern with Chinese spying). And the United States has tried to make that case. But the Trump administration has conflated that argument with not wanting China to dominate the market. Just this month, the US attorney general, Bill Barr, suggested that the United States take a stake in telecommunications makers Nokia and Ericsson to “blunt” Huawei’s “drive to domination.” That is not the United States trying to advocate for better, smarter international security; that is the United States trying to protect its own corner of the market. Other countries can tell the difference.

Perhaps it is time for the president and his administration to consistently acknowledge that too.

Emily Tamkin is a freelance writer and reporter. She is the author of the forthcoming book “The Influence of Soros.”