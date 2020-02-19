The Democratic Party and the Democratic candidates for president have utterly failed the American people. The November election will determine whether this country continues the slide away from constitutional rule and democracy. Democrats, enabled by a ludicrous process and encouraged by the media, are scrapping about control of the party and programs even they can’t agree on. Stop wasting tens of millions of dollars arguing about Medicare for All vs. the public option. The result may be Medicare for none. Pick a candidate and start making the case that this presidential race is a choice between democracy and dictatorship.

All of the gains of the civil rights movement, women’s rights, the rights of the LGBTQ community, and the rights of all US citizens are grounded in the Constitution. Our liberties and freedom are codified in the Constitution. We are in a battle to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. This is a freedom struggle, perhaps the only struggle that can unite disgruntled generals and diplomats, federal employees, disaffected Republicans, independents, Democrats, rich and poor, Blacks, whites, Latinos, Native Americans, Asians, gay people and straight people, people of every religious faith and no faith, young and old, men and women. Imagine yourself standing in Arlington National Cemetery and tell me this is not so.