Poets Jason Tandon and Judith Baumel read at 8 p.m. at Cambridge Center for Adult Education, 42 Brattle St., Cambridge.

TUESDAY

Christian Di Spigna (“Founding Martyr: The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero”) reads at 12 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts, 24 Beacon Street, Boston … Natalie Diaz (“Postcolonial Love Poem”) and Ocean Vuong (“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) read at 6 p.m. at Menschel Hall, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge… Melvin I. Urofsky (“The Affirmative Action Puzzle: A Living History from Reconstruction to Today”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Gabriel Bump (“Everywhere You Don’t Belong”) is in conversation with Carlos Hoyt (“The Arc of a Bad Idea: Understanding and Transcending Race”), at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont … Javad Djavahery (“My Part of Her”) is in conversation with Emma Ramadan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Daniel L. Everett (“How Language Began: The Story of Humanity’s Greatest Invention”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge … Kristen Richardson (“The Season: A Social History of the Debutante”) reads at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors Research Center, 99 Newbury St., Boston, Tickets $12.50 … Clare Beams (“The Illness Lesson: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton… Kerri Maher (“The Girl in the White Gloves: A Novel of Grace Kelly”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Margarita Montimore (“Oona Out of Order”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Alice Lichtenstein (“The Crime of Being”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Graver (“The End of the Point”), at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont … Alena Dillon (“Mercy House: A Novel”) and Kathleen Donohoe (“Ghosts of the Missing: A Novel”) read at Newtonville Books… Ken Liu (“The Hidden Girl and Other Stories”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Bina Venkataraman (“The Optimist’s Telescope”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 16 Main St., Rockport … Dan Bevacqua (“Molly Bit: A Novel”) is in conversation with Adam Wilson (“Sensation Machines”) at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books … Margaret Kimberley (“Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents”) reads at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

E.B. Goodale (“Under the Lilacs”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Monica Duncan (“Twine”) reads at 12 p.m. at Peabody Barnes and Noble, 210 Andover St., Peabody … Megan Dowd Lambert (“A Kid of Their Own”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

