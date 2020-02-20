If “Invisible Man,” which opens Friday, ends up cracking the problem and connecting with audiences, the R-rated film will have succeeded by taking an approach markedly different from Universal’s creature features of the last decade and a half. (R.I.P. Hugh Jackman’s “Van Helsing,” 2004, and Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” 2017, both of which had expansive, explicitly presented plans for branching franchises. Benicio del Toro’s “The Wolfman,” 2010, also fizzled.) No monster-size budget or shared-universe ground-laying here. Whannell’s stripped-down, standalone thriller, reportedly made for an uncommonly tight $7 million, boasts some striking effects, but generates tension just as skillfully through recurring shots of vacant rooms. Or are they?

In the Universal Pictures horror update “The Invisible Man,” writer-director Leigh Whannell and star Elisabeth Moss paint a nerve-jangling portrait of a woman terrorized by her abusive tech-genius husband and his diabolical new invention. But you know who’s probably even more freaked out by the thought of something that’s not visible? Universal execs who’ve fumbled for years to boost the contemporary relevance — and profile — of the Mummy, the Wolf Man, and the rest of the studio’s famed roster of classic movie monsters.

“I said to the cinematographer early on, ‘We’re gonna try to make empty rooms and corridors scary,’” says Whannell, a genre favorite who wrote and costarred in both “Saw” (2004) and “Insidious” (2010), and more recently segued to directing with the 2018 sci-fi entry “Upgrade.” Laughing, he adds, “He looked at me like, ‘OK, it’s your funeral.’”

“When the idea of doing this movie was floated to me, there was no prior story line or anything, just the title,” says the sociable Aussie filmmaker, speaking by phone from Los Angeles. “One of the people in the [initial] meeting just said, ‘What would you do with this character?’ And I said, ‘I wouldn’t center the story around the Invisible Man, I’d tell it from the point of view of the person he was stalking.’ I thought that getting to live in his victim’s shoes would make it scary for a modern audience.”

“Because we do low-budget, we can try different things,” reasons “Invisible Man” producer Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions has built a formidable industry reputation on the strength of such financially lean hits as “Whiplash” (2014), “Paranormal Activity” (2007), and Whannell’s “Insidious” films. “Not all of our movies are commercially successful, but they feel new and different, and we can take creative risks. There really isn’t a world where our company would be making a $100 million ‘Invisible Man’ tentpole movie. I had no aspirations to do that.”

Whannell and Blum’s version is, to be sure, a bold shake-up of the 1933 original, which starred a bandage-masked Claude Rains in his Hollywood debut — talk about a studio keeping something under wraps! — and was adapted from the eponymous novel by H.G. Wells. Released as a follow-up to Universal’s successes with Bela Lugosi’s “Dracula” and Boris Karloff’s “Frankenstein” and “The Mummy,” the film represented cinematic-universe brand expansion decades before the interconnecting franchises engineered by Marvel, DC, and Lucasfilm.

For all of its business foresight, though, Rains’s iconic showcase today is more quaint than creepy, even if the cleverly executed vanishing act crafted by venerable director James Whale (“Frankenstein”) was an effects marvel for its time. If we’re still taken aback by the classic version, it’s only when we’re reminded of who costarred alongside Rains. There’s Gloria Stuart, a lifetime before she was featured in James Cameron’s “Titanic,” as the mad scientist’s sweetheart. And playing his kindly, fuzzy-browed mentor? Yep, that’s Henry Travers, better known as Clarence the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

One other bit of continuing resonance is the theme of skepticism running through the original, as victims’ accounts of what they’ve seen — or haven’t — are at first dismissed as the product of delusion, or booze. Moss and Whannell shrewdly reframe this story element for the #MeToo era, as their beleaguered heroine struggles as much against doubters — hello, psych ward — as she does her controlling, tech-camouflaged tormentor. It’s clear enough why the director cites Mia Farrow’s harrowing downward spiral in “Rosemary’s Baby” as an influence.

John Cassavetes and Mia Farrow in "Rosemary's Baby."





The tone is so timely, the update makes even Kevin Bacon’s CG-contemporized Columbia Pictures riff “Hollow Man” (2000) look like a relic. Director Paul Verhoeven’s take, some will remember, was characteristically preoccupied with how invisibility might fuel man’s most lurid, basic instincts. That, and digitally rendering Kevin’s, um, bacon to look like something out of the Museum of Science’s Body Worlds exhibit. (The new film ditches the premise’s traditional serums-to-starkers awkwardness, heightening plausibility — and anxiety — by imagining an out-of-sight suit powered by groundbreaking optics.)

Whannell laughs as he acknowledges the weight that Moss’s fight-the-power television work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Mad Men” held in the decision to cast her. “She does have a tendency to play women who are being downtrodden by patriarchal forces,” he admits. (She also has a passing familiarity with horror after appearing in the Blum-produced “Us” for director Jordan Peele.)

“The really essential puzzle piece that Elisabeth brought, aside from her acting, is a female perspective,” Whannell continues. “I felt a bit of impostor syndrome when I was writing this, because it’s a female character dealing with these issues that are affecting women so much. But she autopsied every scene in the script with me, and every time she gave her stamp of approval I felt we were sending something truthful out into the world.”

Elisabeth Moss and writer-director Leigh Whannell on the set of "The Invisible Man." Photo Credit: Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Universal Pictures.

Women’s issues? A less-is-more attitude toward monster mayhem? Again, it’s a different approach to Universal genre fare — and Whannell remains as surprised as anyone that he got to make the movie on such terms. “I never felt any pressure from the studio to tell a certain story, or to connect the dots on some larger cinematic world,” he says. “It felt very much like I was making an independent film.

“Until I finished it,” he chuckles. “And then all of a sudden you have all this corporate muscle behind you in the form of Universal’s marketing department.”

Still, Whannell muses, maybe it stands to reason that his legacy-tweaking project was given the leeway that it was. “These icons in Universal’s stable have become so ubiquitous, I could walk in tomorrow and pitch a romantic comedy: ‘It’s Dracula — on Tinder!’ I can see Kate Hudson now being like, ‘Why doesn’t he want to go on any dates during the day?’”

He’s kidding, of course — to a point. “It’s not like, say, a ‘Star Wars’ movie, where people still have this strong visceral attachment to the original material, and it can be a minefield,” he says. “I find that the elasticity of these characters means you can really mess with them.”

