For now, it’s out of reach, nebulous and inaccessible. But the tenor saxophonist is confident he’ll eventually be able to corner the concepts and arrangements now forming at the edges of his subconscious.

“It’s step by step,” says Washington, speaking by phone from Los Angeles. “It’s almost like you see something in the distance and start walking toward it. The closer you get, the more you know where you’re going.”

This process can be gradual, even frustrating, but Washington — now 39 — has learned to trust it. It’s been almost two years since he released cosmic-jazz opus “Heaven and Earth,” and the musician is in many ways still letting go of that project, which he spent half a decade crafting in and around recording sessions for what would become his seminal 2015 debut, “The Epic,” and follow-up EP, “Harmony of Difference.” A current monthlong tour (which brings Washington and an eight-piece band to Big Night Live this Monday) hasn’t exactly helped him put “Heaven and Earth” in the rearview.

But Washington believes his next step will become clear so long as he keeps an open mind, in life and onstage. “It’s happening naturally,” he says. “My interests are shifting, and I’m being inspired by different people.”

Lacking a clear path forward, if anything, has made Washington consider his surroundings more carefully. “I love instruments, and I love the freedom of having so many voices to play with,” he says. “But there’s also a freedom in space, having zero people playing, so I’ve been messing around in both of those worlds, heading toward a space between them.”

Q. “Heaven and Earth” was released nearly two years ago. Playing it live, especially given your reputation for improvisation-heavy sets, how has the work evolved for you?

A. Each song is always its own little journey as to how we play them and what they mean. The music evolves, and the songs evolve, particularly with respect to the overall makeup of the band. I have a few different players coming on this tour, like [Japanese jazz pianist] BIGYUKI and [bassist] Ben Williams. So, every night is different. The music is always changing. I’m assuming by the time we get to Boston it’ll be very different than it is right now.

Q. How do you nourish that experimental side to your sound while still reining yourself in enough to know when a song is finished?

A. That’s always the hard part: deciding when to stop. The experimental aspect of it is first being open to people’s ideas, energies, and concepts, and secondly playing with musicians who want to express themselves on that level. I almost don’t have to try. When we play the music, it’ll just try to go places. It comes from a belief that the greatest moment is the moment, you know? The greatest arrangement is the one that was always supposed to happen in that moment.

Q. “Heaven and Earth,” like “The Epic,” is deeply eclectic, your jazz merging with elements of soul, funk, and Afrobeat. It’s also directly cinematic; your opener, “Fists of Fury,” even reworks the theme to a Bruce Lee movie. How did you get your arms around a project that expansive?

A. It wasn’t the expanse but the reduction that was the hardest part for me. Music is so infinite. I love so much of it. But albums have to be tied together, to have a synergy to them. That was probably the hardest part, connecting those different pieces. While they’re all different, they also need to feel connected, like they’re channeling a similar energy.

Q. Popular music feels very globally connected these days. No one genre dominates the conversation, and artists like yourself are working across genres to create new fusions of sound that can still flourish in the mainstream.

A. There used to be a time when, if you’re listened to hip-hop, you were a hip-hop person. But these days, people are much more eclectic in their tastes. And the music is becoming less and less compartmentalized. If you go to clubs in Los Angeles, you don’t know what you’re going to hear on any given night. It could be anything, all in the same space, and people come in ready to have an appreciation. Globally, that cultural exchange is happening at a really high level. I was in Copenhagen recently, and this person gave me a bootleg of a Prince concert I’d never heard before. I was like, “That’s crazy. You guys have more of this than we do.” It’s a beautiful thing.

Q. You’re often called a jazz revivalist and particularly credited with repopularizing the saxophone. How have you seen the industry’s attitudes toward jazz shift these past few years?

A. I feel like the industry was always [open] to what people like myself were doing. It just wasn’t on the surface. Now, like it sees the value of what we do on the surface, not just in the background. That’s been a thing. There’ve always been jazz musicians in the background, making arrangements, playing in bands — behind the curtain, that’s always been happening. There was always just this notion that “that music you guys make” is good in support of other music, but not necessarily good as its own thing. I’m still working with lots of cool, amazing artists. At the same time, they’re influencing me. The industry is definitely pushing toward our way. It’s like it’s our 1963.

Interview was edited and condensed.

KAMASI WASHINGTON

At Big Night Live, Boston, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets from $37.50, www.bignightlive.com





Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.