One of the pluses in NBC’s pleasant Sunday night series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is Alex Newell, who plays Zoey’s gender-fluid neighbor Mo. Newell’s Mo is a DJ who is wholly unimpressed with Jane Levy’s boring Zoey, until he learns that Zoey has started to hear people’s secret thoughts in the form of pop songs. Now, he is piqued.

Newell steals almost every scene he’s in, sashaying around San Francisco in different flashy outfits, trying to get Zoey to take good advantage of her new power. The sassy best friend is a bit of a comedy cliché, but Newell freshens it up, gives it some new facets.