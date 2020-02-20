One of the pluses in NBC’s pleasant Sunday night series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is Alex Newell, who plays Zoey’s gender-fluid neighbor Mo. Newell’s Mo is a DJ who is wholly unimpressed with Jane Levy’s boring Zoey, until he learns that Zoey has started to hear people’s secret thoughts in the form of pop songs. Now, he is piqued.
Newell steals almost every scene he’s in, sashaying around San Francisco in different flashy outfits, trying to get Zoey to take good advantage of her new power. The sassy best friend is a bit of a comedy cliché, but Newell freshens it up, gives it some new facets.
Well, it turns out that Newell grew up in Lynn and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody. He’s a singer, and his turn on “The Glee Project” in 2011 got him a role on “Glee” the mothership, where he played Wade “Unique” Adams, a transgender girl. He has toured with Adam Lambert, as his musical career has flourished, and he has appeared on “Empire” and “Resident Advisors.” If “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” manages to catch on — it’s struggling in the ratings — no doubt he will, too.
