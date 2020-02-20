“Emma”

“Greed”

“Incitement”

“The Invisible Man”

“Light From Light”

“Once We Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band”

“Wendy”

Robbie Robertson and Bob Dylan

SERIES, REVIVALS, ONE-OFFS

Brattle

Kirk Douglas Memorial Tribute

“Out of the Past” (1947), Feb. 25

Kirk Douglas in "Paths of Glory."

“Lonely Are the Brave” (1962), Feb. 26

“Paths of Glory” (1957), Feb. 27

“Light From Light” (2019), Feb. 28-March 1

“Ringu” (1998), Feb. 28-March 1

Coolidge Corner

“Daughters of the Dust” (1991), Feb. 24

Fenway, Assembly Row

“The Color Purple” (1985), Feb. 23

Harvard Film Archive

Patricio Guzmán’s Chile Trilogy

“Nostalgia for the Light” (2010), Feb. 23, Feb. 29

“The Cordillera of Dreams” (2019), Feb. 23, Feb. 28

“The Pearl Button” (2015), Feb. 28, Feb. 29

Self-Destruction Cinema: The Films of Tetsuya Mariko

Three short films, Feb. 24, with Mariko in person

Museum of Fine Arts

“Zombi Child” (2019), Feb. 26, Feb. 28

Two Films by Terrence Malick

“Badlands” (1973), Feb. 26, 29

“Days of Heaven” (1978), Feb. 28, 29

STREAMING

“The Dirty Dozen” (1967), “Dirty Harry” (1971), “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989), “Purple Rain” (1984)

Available on Netflix

“Honey Boy” (2019)

Available on Amazon

“Magic Mike” (2012), “The Farewell” (2019)

Available on Hulu

Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out."

THREE YEARS AGO PEOPLE WERE WATCHING . . .

★★★½ Get Out Jordan Peele’s debut feature is an expertly crafted thriller that is also a devastatingly subversive and funny portrayal of race relations in America. A young black photographer visits his white girlfriend’s wealthy family for the first time, and the welcome he gets is creepily enthusiastic. (105 min., R) (Peter Keough)

Available on Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Joanne Woodward (Feb. 27, 1930)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY . . .

Joanne Woodward (Feb. 27, 1930)

What was it about 1930, the movies, and longevity? It was a vintage year for film people entering this world who (thankfully) remain very much with us. Ninetieth-birthday celebrants in 2020 include directors (Frederick Wiseman, Jean-Luc Godard, Richard Donner), stars (Gene Hackman, Sean Connery, Gena Rowlands, Jean-Louis Trintignant), a director-star (Clint Eastwood), and numerous supporting players, for whom Lois Smith (so affecting as Jack Nicholson’s sister, in “Five Easy Pieces," and in the cast of Wes Anderson’s July release, “The French Dispatch”) can serve as stand-in.

Add to the list of stars — but also, in a sense, supporting players — Joanne Woodward. All four of her Oscar nominations were for best actress. She won for “The Three Faces of Eve” (1957). Yet did she ever have that special name-above-the-title glamour that defines stardom? That quality was certainly associated with her husband, Paul Newman. They were one of the great Hollywood couples. In a nice bit of irony, she won her acting Oscar almost three decades before he did (for “The Color of Money,” 1986). But compared to Woodward’s fellow nominees the year she won — Elizabeth Taylor, Lana Turner, Anna Magnani, and even Deborah Kerr — no, she lacked starpower. Instead, Woodward displayed a blend of assurance, intelligence, quiet expertise, and staying power that has been rare in movie history.

How many other actresses could have played three personalities of the same character so persuasively, as Woodward did in “Eve”? In theory, such a part is an actor’s dream. In practice, it risks being an actor’s nightmare. Splitting the difference, Woodward did the hardest thing of all, making it, for the viewer, seem like reality.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.