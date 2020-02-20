Here are 10 protest songs of various styles released during the Trump era.

Onetime Drive-By Trucker Jason Isbell has gone on to build his own outspoken solo career. When a right-leaning fan recently chastised him on Twitter for his politics, Isbell called him out with a healthy dose of sarcasm. “If it ever gets to be too much for you,” Isbell wrote, “there are a lot of great songwriters out there who agree with you politically. Oh wait, no there aren’t.”

“Hope the High Road,” Jason Isbell

With a subtle nod to Michelle Obama’s indelible quote about taking the high road, Isbell declares that he’s “heard enough of the white man’s blues” before wishing for his beloved “a world you want to live in.” Also see: Isbell’s latest single, “Be Afraid.”

“Fragile Men,” Hayes Carll

Another South-raised songwriter (he’s from Houston) turns the tables on the ones most likely to holler “snowflake”: “The whole world is exploding and I know it feels so strange,” he sings, not hiding his scorn. “It must make you so damn angry they’re expecting you to change.”

“We the People…,” A Tribe Called Quest

The classic hip-hop group’s final album was released the same week as President Trump’s election. On this track, the group deplores the racist attitudes that helped get him elected: “All you Black folks, you must go/All you Mexicans, you must go. . . . Muslims and gays/Boy, we hate your ways.”

Pile Handout

“The Soft Hands of Stephen Miller,” Pile

This Boston-bred post-hardcore band, now based in Nashville, went straight for the architect of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies with this scathing broadside. “Stephen, tell me about your great-grandmother,” sneers frontman Rick Maguire.

“Man Without a Soul,” Lucinda Williams

Never one to pull punches, on her latest single the veteran songwriter doesn’t need to name the object of her ire to get her point across. “How do you think this story ends?” she asks repeatedly, ominously.

John Legend Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

“Preach,” John Legend

The singer unveiled a new protest anthem at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, urging activists to do more than just “virtue signaling” on social media.

“Talking Reality Television Blues,” Todd Snider

On his latest album, the prolific Americana artist channeled the young Bob Dylan with a harmonica-wheezing “talking blues.” In a wry, tidy 2½ minutes, the song captures the whole history of our TV fixation, culminating with the death of truth — “reality killed by a reality star.”

Janelle Monae VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“Americans,” Janelle Monae

The last track on the singer’s 2018 album “Dirty Computer,” “Americans” is a dance party at the end of an empire. “I like my woman in the kitchen,” she sings cheerily. “I teach my children superstitions. . . . I’m American.”

“Don’t Lie to Me,” Barbra Streisand

Yes, even Babs has a protest song. She’s also been singing a parody version of “Send in the Clowns”: “Who Is This Clown?”

“Hymn for the 81%,” Daniel Deitrich

Perhaps the most moving song on this list, it grapples with the notion that 81 percent of white Evangelicals supported President Trump in the 2016 election. This Indiana worship leader asks how his fellow Christians can justify the president’s behavior and policies. “You taught me better than this,” he sings, and his anguish is evident.