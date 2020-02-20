It’s been a while — 10 years, to be exact — since the veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer turned a full album loose. Plans for new music sometimes popped up in interviews as the 2010s unfolded, but she’s more often been throwing her weight behind activist efforts. She headed up an environmental advocacy group to protect the Niagara Escarpment, protested pipelines, and occasionally played benefit shows to hype ranked-choice voting and oppose water protection rollbacks. But the songs will out in the end, and here they are; “Are You Gone,” out Friday on Canadian label Arts and Crafts, opens up like a scrapbook of postcards from the past decade as she experienced it.
Even when Harmer isn’t singing out a slogan, a current of resistance sparks up in her songs. She most directly channels her activist bent with “New Low,” an earnest nugget of protest-pop inspired by the 2017 wave of community action, propelled by scratchy left-of-the-dial guitars and a punchy horn section. I’m more likely to come back to “St. Peter’s Bay,” which captures the sunset of a relationship with memories of a moonlit hockey match and the smell of wood smoke; listening amid one of the warmest winters on record, I couldn’t help but wonder if that kind of memory will soon belong only to the past.
Then there’s “Just Get Here,” originally released two years ago on a compilation tribute to the late poet Al Purdy. As she looks through a crow’s eyes at Purdy’s storied A-frame cottage, a gathering place for scores of writers, she unfurls the most gorgeous melody of the album, if not her entire career. The natural world is as integral to many of these songs as her seemingly ageless smoky-tea voice, or the little accents of twangy or tropical guitar that bloom behind her vocals.
Harmer extends a warm farewell embrace to various ghosts on “Are You Gone.” Halfway down the album one finds “What I Was to You,” a loving sendoff to the late Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip, a longtime friend of hers; next, she muses on an old love with retrospective wisdom on the piano-driven “The Lookout.” But by the end, she’s squarely pointed toward the future. “Little Frogs” is a spare, lovely page torn from her personal gratitude journal, and the end of “Shoemaker” buzzes with a heady cocktail of anticipation and uncertainty. Is she gone? If this album is any indication, that’s a no.
Harmer performs at City Winery, Boston, on March 1.