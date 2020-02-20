Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer. Vanessa Heins

It’s been a while — 10 years, to be exact — since the veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer turned a full album loose. Plans for new music sometimes popped up in interviews as the 2010s unfolded, but she’s more often been throwing her weight behind activist efforts. She headed up an environmental advocacy group to protect the Niagara Escarpment, protested pipelines, and occasionally played benefit shows to hype ranked-choice voting and oppose water protection rollbacks. But the songs will out in the end, and here they are; “Are You Gone,” out Friday on Canadian label Arts and Crafts, opens up like a scrapbook of postcards from the past decade as she experienced it.

Even when Harmer isn’t singing out a slogan, a current of resistance sparks up in her songs. She most directly channels her activist bent with “New Low,” an earnest nugget of protest-pop inspired by the 2017 wave of community action, propelled by scratchy left-of-the-dial guitars and a punchy horn section. I’m more likely to come back to “St. Peter’s Bay,” which captures the sunset of a relationship with memories of a moonlit hockey match and the smell of wood smoke; listening amid one of the warmest winters on record, I couldn’t help but wonder if that kind of memory will soon belong only to the past.