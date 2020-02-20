Right now, you’re either spinning with glee in your desk chair because my anti-musical theater sentiments and pronounced ignorance of sports-stuff has regularly chafed your inbox, or you are performing the more natural response of wailing at the sky and clawing at your breast. Either way, I totally get it. BUT: Those are both lousy ways to spend your weekend, and that’s not what this thing is about. Quite the opposite, actually! So let’s take one more leisurely stroll together through the near future.

Hello Weekenders! Oh, gosh. I’m gonna miss saying that. You see, folks, while this won’t be the last Weekender (why, just look at the calendar: so many weekends!), it will be my last Weekender, as I move on to a new desk at a new apartment in a new city with entirely different weekends to experience.

RAT TALE: Can’t decide what to watch this weekend? Let Globe film critic Ty Burr help. He gives three stars to Italian writer-director Marco Bellocchio’s latest, “The Traitor," calling it “a Mafia story that plays like a cross between a character study and a courtroom procedural.” It tells the story (though at 2½ hours, it’s more of a saga) of Tommaso Buscetta, one of the first Italian crime bosses to turn on the Cosa Nostra and become a government informant, as well as “one of the most revered and most detested men in Italy.” “Just so you know what you’re getting, though,” adds Burr, “'The Traitor’ is a coolly epic appraisal of a country’s struggle with its dark side rather than a mobbed-up melodrama. If it’s ‘Godfather’ clichés you want, there’s always ‘The Godfather.’” It screens through the weekend at Kendall Square.

CLASSIC RUINS: The massive campus of Mass MoCA out in North Adams is known for monumental works from the likes of Sol LeWitt, Sarah Oppenheimer, Louise Bourgeois, Jenny Holzer, and James Turrell; but never has this reputation been realized more literally than in work by South African artist Ledelle Moe, whose new exhibition “When” feels like “the ruins of a fallen empire" to Globe art critic Murray Whyte, and have just as much to silently say about our current day. Moe’s array of collapsed colossi, severed stone heads, and sleeping giants feel at once excavated from the past and cast from the future. It’s on view now for a long-term stay, but if any exhibition will have you eager to seize the day while it’s still yours, it’s this one. More info here.

KREWE CUTS: Why wait for Fat Tuesday proper to overindulge when Ken Fields’s Revolutionary Snake Ensemble is getting creative with the calendar for its annual Mardi Gras Party? Boston’s favorite NOLA-inspired jazz-funk brass band is marching into Regattabar on Friday night with special guest tenor saxophonist and flautist Amadee Castenelland vocalist Henri Smith for a night that’ll make Harvard Square feel like the French Quarter for a few hot (but not so humid) hours. It’s BYO beads, and please try to keep your top on. Tickets here.

DUO DYNAMICS: Four hands on the same piano sounds like a terrible idea when its your kids, but when a duo of virtuosic players — say, Scottish pianist Steven Osborne and English pianist Paul Lewis — are the ones splitting space on the bench, it can be a thing of magic. Don’t expect “Heart and Soul” when Celebrity Series brings these two masters to Jordan Hall on Friday, but do expect plenty of passion, as the two take on works by Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, Stravinsky, and Ravel. Find tickets here. (One seat per person, please.)

SCENIC ROUT: “Populate the teeming moral fables of Hieronymus Bosch with the pugnacious figures of R. Crumb, sprinkle in feminism, and you may have the paintings of Anastasiya Tarasenko,” writes Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid, and she about nails the sprawling, busy landscapes (or are they id-scapes) of the Ukrainian-born and Brooklyn-based artist, whose solo exhibition “The Sum of Our Parts” is on view at Steven Zevitas Gallery through Feb. 29. Some of her canvasses — or, copper plates to be precise — are “smorgasbord[s] of an older generation’s transgressions,” while other “smaller, simpler paintings read like parables.” All are worth seeing up close. More info here.

WOLF WHO CRIED BOY: At the Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall, you can check out Company One Theatre’s presentation of the “rolling world premiere” of Korean playwright Hansol Jung’s “Wolf Play” — the tale of a lesbian couple who adopts a Korean boy who believes he is a wolf, and his original adoptive parent, who decides he wants the boy back. Director Summer L. Williams adds her “usual deft touch” to what Globe theater critic Don Aucoin calls an “inventively on-point play” about a boy in search of his pack. It’s on stage through Feb. 29; find tickets here.

Brooklyn-based Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group explores the spiritual traditions of the African diaspora Christopher Duggan

SPIRITUAL MOVEMENT: “Finding such a thing as a Black Shaker didn’t fit easily into my model of reality," choreographer/"kinesthetic anthropologist" Reggie Wilson told Globe dance correspondent Karen Campbell. “I wanted to understand ... how that existed and what that might have looked like.” This weekend, you can see Wilson’s vision of this forgotten faction of the African diaspora for yourself in “POWER,” an evening-long dance piece originally commissioned by Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival and performed by his 31-year-old Fist and Heel Performance Group at the ICA on Friday and Saturday. Find tickets here.

HOUSTON ROCKET: Kuwait-born comic Mo Amer fled to the United States (Houston, to be exact) in the early ’90s and spent his boyhood in Texas assembling the wealth of material that, decades later, would later launch his comedy career — opening 600 or so shows for his mentor Dave Chappelle; selling out dates around the world; appearing on Colbert, Fallon, NPR, HBO’s “Crashing,” and Hulu’s “Ramy”; and releasing his own Netflix special, “The Vagabond” in 2018. On Saturday, he takes the stage at the Wilbur to tell that story about that time he got upgraded to first class — to the seat next to Eric Trump. Get tickets here.

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in Amazon's "Hunters." Christopher Saunders (custom credit)/Christopher Saunders

OR STAY IN: If you’re sofa-bound this weekend, you can still have a front seat for a musical extravaganza (if that’s your thing). Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert calls the new NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” “far from the worst thing to arrive on network prime time of late — which is to say, I like it some.” Zoey is a tech worker in San Francisco who emerges from an MRI with “a new kind of ESP.” No, she can’t tell when “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be canceled, but she can read other people’s thoughts — just “in the form of Top 40 hits.” It airs Sunday at 9 p.m. (And if you suddenly have that Four Tops song in your head, you’re not alone.

Perhaps more promising is the premiere of “Hunters," the first season of which arrives Friday on Amazon. Gilbert calls the series — about a gang of Nazi-hunters in an alternate 1977 — “audacious, tonally complex, not always in control of its message, visually arresting, and, particularly in its grim flashbacks to the brutalities and the courage in the death camps, moving." Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, it’s a show that “will challenge you — aesthetically, narratively, and morally.” A strong cast includes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, and Kate Mulvany.

And that, my dear Weekenders, is all I’ve got for you this week — well, except a lot of love. I’ve had as good a time telling y’all what things to do with your weekends as you’ve (hopefully) had doing them, and I’ll miss hearing from Weekenders in Boston and beyond. (Some of you just read this thing to feel like you’re still back in Boston! Who knew?) Thanks for everything these past few years, and however you spend this weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. (Dang, I’m gonna miss saying that too!)

Tune in next week for new things to do and a new host! Long live The Weekender!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.