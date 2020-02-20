Is there anyone who came of age in the 1960s and ’70s and writes about movies — or even thinks about them — who wasn’t marked by Pauline Kael? With attitude, arrogance, knowledge, and voice , the late New Yorker critic galvanized a moribund field just in time for the rise of the New Hollywood filmmakers, a revolution she had no small part in helping create. Would we be talking about “Bonnie and Clyde” or the work of Robert Altman without Kael’s passionate insistence that these were movies that mattered? Would the careers of the majority of working film critics over the age of 40 even exist if they hadn’t been set afire in youth by her savviness and zeal? I know mine wouldn’t.

Kael was controversial during her lifetime, and in the years since her death at 82, in 2001, her reputation has taken something of a beating. Her many collections of film criticism, best-sellers when they first appeared, were out of print until recently; the kudzu-like spread of online and YouTube reviewers has driven her memory underground, even as those critics owe her almost everything. Most of my college students haven’t heard of her, and those who have know her as a charismatic bully. Which she was. But, Lord, did she get you to see things, feel things, and argue about things.

“What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” is the latest reclamation project, following Brian Kellow’s 2011 biography, “A Life in the Dark” and a Library of America collection of her writing. Written and directed by Rob Garver, it’s a busy, even frenetic piece of work, tap-dancing with an overabundance of film clips in an effort to “illustrate” the subject’s life and keep us from getting bored. In the process, Kael’s own voice — jivey, smart, and so assured you just have to go along — threatens to get lost.

There are plenty of others to tell us what that voice sounded like. Aging colleagues like the Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern and acolytes like Vulture’s David Edelstein. (“I’m not a Paulette,” he sniffs, using the disparaging nickname for the young critics Kael mentored; “I’m a Paulinista.”) Directors she dined upon (John Boorman, Ridley Scott) and future directors who ate her reviews up (David O. Russell, Quentin Tarantino). Fellow cultural critics (James Wolcott, Camille Paglia) and industry suits (Tom Pollock, David Picker). That she held sway over such a wide array of readers is testament to the fires she stirred up.

Sift through the hectic style of Garver’s filmmaking and there’s a singular American life: a California chicken farmer’s daughter who came of age in San Francisco bohemia before and after World War II; who fed her fearsome intellect on the movies until she just had to start writing about them, first in revival house film notes, then in unpaid radio appearances, and finally for professional remuneration.

Famously, Kael panned “The Sound of Music” as a movie for “emotional and aesthetic imbeciles” in McCall’s magazine in 1965; less famously — this documentary gets it wrong — she was fired not for that review but six subsequent months of dumping on every mainstream release. When The New Republic refused to publish her 1967 rave of “Bonnie and Clyde,” she took it to The New Yorker, where it turned the tide in favor of the film and made her career. She stayed at the magazine for the next 24 years.

Thankfully, “What She Said” is balanced on the subject of Kael’s clout in the film and magazine industries, which could be as bruising as it was influential. She curried young critics by telling them what to think and cutting them cold if they disagreed; she notoriously spent a critics’ dinner eviscerating director David Lean’s films to his face, to the point where he says he just quit making them for a while. If you can’t stand the heat, she might reply, which doesn’t mitigate her often dazzling cruelty toward those she felt were lesser minds. Which were all of them, really.

Oh, but to read her was to be set on fire — was to see the movie fresh through rapturous, dismissive eyes. “What She Said” tries to give us a sense of the rush of Kael’s prose, but the selections from key reviews and longer pieces like the seminal “Trash, Art, and the Movies” are read without much urgency by Sarah Jessica Parker. (Dorothy Parker, maybe.) The bite comes through in Kael’s television interviews throughout her career: “I was trying for the freedom of an American talking about movies.” “Without critics, you have nothing but advertisers.” “It is very, very difficult for a man to accept the idea that a woman can argue reasonably.” None of this has dated in the least.

Still. Kael won no converts when she chided the nine-hour Holocaust documentary “Shoah” for its “lack of moral complexity," and she tried to talk Francis Ford Coppola out of using “Ride of the Valkyries” in “Apocalypse Now.” Her pigheadedness — a refusal to admit she could ever, in any way, be wrong — electrified her writing and wore down her peers, and to live with her must have been … work. The most touching figure in all of Garver’s documentary is Kael’s mild-mannered daughter Gina James, who recalls typing her mother’s longhand drafts and remembers her as never being able to turn off the critical spigot, or even wanting to.

Leave it to James to sum up a legendary, culture-altering talent: “She turned her lack of self-awareness into a triumph.” Both sides of that coin live on in our modern culture, and Kael’s voice fills every self-satisfied corner of the Internet. Two decades after her death, she’s still the ghost in the machine.

WHAT SHE SAID: The Art of Pauline Kael

Written and directed by Rob Garver. At Kendall Square. 98 minutes. Unrated (as R: film-clip nudity, strong opinions).

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.