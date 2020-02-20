Weeks later, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. said they would merge, creating a colossus of a rival for E-Trade.

Discount brokers like E-Trade have engaged in a vicious fight for customers since late last year, when Charles Schwab Corp. announced that it would eliminate the fees it charges customers for trades.

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley is buying online brokerage E-Trade for about $13 billion.

In the all-stock deal announced Thursday, E-Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share they own.

E-Trade Financial Corp. has over 5.2 million client accounts with over $360 billion of retail client assets, adding to Morgan Stanley’s existing 3 million client relationships and $2.7 trillion of client assets.

Advertisement

E-Trade’s U.S. stock plan business will be combined with Shareworks by Morgan Stanley, a provider of public stock plan administration and private cap table management solutions.

““E-Trade represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our wealth management business and a leap forward in our wealth management strategy. The combination adds an iconic brand in the direct-to-consumer channel to our leading advisor-driven model, while also creating a premier workplace wealth provider for corporations and their employees,’’ Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman said in a prepared statement.

E-Trade CEO Mike Pizzi will continue to run that business.

The deal, which is anticipated to generate $400 million in cost savings, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from E-Trade shareholders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 3.7% before the market open, while E-Trade’s stock surged 24.1%.