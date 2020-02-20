Develop potential business ideas and consider how to market, manufacture, and finance your product or service at this workshop from the Microsoft Store. Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Microsoft Store, the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem, N.H. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

EDUCATION SERIES

Money matters

Learn the basics of finance with the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

CONFERENCE

The next generation

Attend this annual networking conference for student journalists hosted by Boston University’s student newspaper, The Daily Free Press. The conference will consist of several panels and workshops throughout the day. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Plan with a purpose

Create a plan that will help you fulfill your goals at this event hosted by a local life coach who works with entrepreneurs and financial advisers. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Alley Powered By Verizon, 10 Ware St., Cambridge. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.